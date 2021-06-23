What channel is Germany vs Hungary? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Germany are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Hungary in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Germany have been impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hungary have been a tenacious outfit at Euro 2020 and managed to hold their own against both France and Portugal in the Group of Death. The Magyars could potentially qualify for the knock-outs with a victory in this fixture and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

Germany, on the other hand, announced themselves as contenders at Euro 2020 with an exceptional 4-2 victory against Portugal over the weekend. Die Mannschaft have managed only three points from their two games, however, and cannot afford a defeat in this match.

Germany vs Hungary Team News

Germany have a depleted squad

Germany

Lukas Klostermann and Thomas Muller are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan are also carrying niggles and are unlikely to be risked against Hungary.

Leon Goretzka has recovered from his injury and will likely replace Ilkay Gundogan in this game. Kai Havertz found the back of the net against Portugal and is set to feature in this fixture.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann, Thomas Muller

Doubtful: Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Jonas Hofmann

Suspended: None

Hungary need to be at their best

Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai played a key role in Hungary's qualifying campaign but has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Zsolt Kalmar is also injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match.

Adam Szalai had to be taken off against France last week and might not be able to play a part against Germany. Roland Sallai is Hungary's chief attacking threat and will need to be at his best this week.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Zsolt Kalmar

Doubtful: Adam Szalai

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary kick off?

India: 24th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 23rd June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 23rd June 2021, at 8 PM

🌈 Clubs across Germany will light their stadiums with rainbow colours during Wednesday's #Euro2020 game against Hungary after UEFA rejected a similar proposal from Munich authorities for the Allianz Arena https://t.co/hKMAYBe77L — Standard Sport (@standardsport) June 22, 2021

Where and how to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: BBC TBC

How to watch live streaming of Germany vs Hungary?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

