What channel is Italy vs Austria? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action after a brief hiatus this weekend as Italy take on Austria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Italy have been exceptional under Roberto Mancini and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Austria have flattered to deceive at Euro 2020 but managed to defeat Ukraine in their last group game. The Austrians have impressive players in their ranks and will need to play out of their skins to pull off one of the upsets of the tournament this weekend.

Italy, on the other hand, are one of the favourites at Euro 2020 and have exceeded expectations in their group games. The Azzurri have a balanced squad and their incredible bench strength gives them a distinct upper hand in this fixture.

Italy vs Austria Team News

Italy have a few injury concerns

Italy

Giorgio Chiellini suffered a knock in one of Italy's group games and remains a doubt going into this game. The impressive Alessandro Bastoni is likely to take his place alongside Leonardo Bonucci in Italy's defence.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has picked up an injury and has been replaced by Gaetano Castrovilli in the squad. Alessandro Florenzi is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Alessandro Florenzi, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Austria need to win this game

Austria

Martin Hinteregger and Christoph Baumgartner have had their fitness concerns over the past week but will likely feature in this match. Marko Arnautovic has served his suspension and is set to lead the line for Austria.

Konrad Laimer has enjoyed an impressive season with RB Leipzig but is yet to recover from his niggle. Julian Baumgartlinger and Valentino Lazaro are also injured and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martin Hinteregger, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Julian Baumgartlinger, Valentino Lazaro

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Italy and Austria kick off?

India: 27th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 26th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 26th June 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Italy and Austria on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN3, ABC

UK: BBC TBC

How to watch live streaming of Italy and Austria?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

