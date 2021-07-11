What channel is Italy vs England? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020 Final

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium this weekend as Italy and England lock horns in one of their most important meetings in recent history. Both teams have been impressive this summer and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this weekend.

Italy have been impressive under Roberto Mancini and are on an astonishing 33-match unbeaten streak at the moment. The Azzurri have excellent players in their ranks and have plenty of firepower at their disposal going into this game.

England, on the other hand, have assembled a robust squad under Gareth Southgate and are one of the most disciplined units in European football at the moment. The Three Lions also have some of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League in their squad and will need to use the home crowd to their advantage in this match.

Italy have beaten England all four times they've faced each other in a major tournament 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ox3hk3Pju5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2021

Italy vs England Team News

Italy are in excellent form

Italy

Federico Chiesa picked up a knock towards the end of the game against Spain and was eventually forced off the pitch last week. The Juventus winger has trained with the team, however, and should be able to feature in this match.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been as solid as ever for Italy and Mancini has no reason to alter a settled partnership. Leonardo Spinazzola has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with an Achilles rupture and will likely be replaced by Emerson Palmieri against England.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England have an excellent squad

England

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are certain to lead England's forward line and have scored a bulk of their team's goals at the Euros. Phil Foden has reportedly picked up a knock but should be able to recover in time for this match.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are set to hold the fort in midfield with Mason Mount ahead of them. Harry Maguire and John Stones will carry on with their centre-back partnership against Denmark.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England kick off?

India: 12th July 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 11th July 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 11th July 2021, at 8 PM

“I send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”



A message from Her Majesty The Queen to Gareth Southgate & @England ahead of the #EURO2020 Final. pic.twitter.com/uFX2O38kxi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2021

Where and how to watch Italy vs England on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: Univision, TUDN, ESPN

UK: BBC One, ITV

How to watch live streaming of Italy vs England?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi