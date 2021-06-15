What channel is Italy vs Switzerland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with some Group A action this week as Italy lock horns with Switzerland in an important fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Italy are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Switzerland have good players in their ranks and were well on their way to a victory in their opening match only to be denied by a second-half Kieffer Moore goal. The Swiss will be in a difficult situation if they lose this game and will have to put their best foot forward this week.

Italy, on the other hand, were at their effervescent best against Turkey last week and will take plenty of confidence from their 3-0 victory. The Azzurri have a balanced squad under Roberto Mancini and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

2020/21 Serie A stats:



Insigne

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Immobile

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Berardi

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



Do not sleep on Italy's front three. #ITA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 11, 2021

Italy vs Switzerland Team News

Italy have a few injury concerns

Italy

Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are both carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Manuel Locatelli and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are likely to start in their place against Switzerland.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has picked up a long-term injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne found the back of the net last week and will lead the line for Italy in this match.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi

Suspended: None

Switzerland need to be at their best

Switzerland

Switzerland are a strong defensive unit and their established double pivot with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will have to play an important role this week. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo are excellent outlets on the counter and their pace could trouble the Italian defence.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Italy vs Switzerland kick off?

India: 17th June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 16th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th June 2021, at 8 PM

Lorenzo Insigne curling the ball into the far corner first time. Clean 😎 pic.twitter.com/08bSukCueb — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2021

Where and how to watch Italy vs Switzerland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Italy vs Switzerland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

