What channel is Italy vs Switzerland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with some Group A action this week as Italy lock horns with Switzerland in an important fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Italy are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Switzerland have good players in their ranks and were well on their way to a victory in their opening match only to be denied by a second-half Kieffer Moore goal. The Swiss will be in a difficult situation if they lose this game and will have to put their best foot forward this week.
Italy, on the other hand, were at their effervescent best against Turkey last week and will take plenty of confidence from their 3-0 victory. The Azzurri have a balanced squad under Roberto Mancini and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Italy vs Switzerland Team News
Italy
Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are both carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Manuel Locatelli and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are likely to start in their place against Switzerland.
Lorenzo Pellegrini has picked up a long-term injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne found the back of the net last week and will lead the line for Italy in this match.
Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini
Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi
Suspended: None
Switzerland
Switzerland are a strong defensive unit and their established double pivot with Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will have to play an important role this week. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo are excellent outlets on the counter and their pace could trouble the Italian defence.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
