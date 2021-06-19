What channel is Italy vs Wales? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another Group A fixture this weekend as Italy lock horns with Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in the competition and will be intent on proving a point this weekend.

Italy have effectively announced themselves as contenders for the trophy over the past week and are in excellent form at the moment. Roberto Mancini has excellent names at his disposal and will look to maintain his perfect record at Euro 2020.

Wales, on the other hand, have nearly qualified for the knock-outs and were impressive against Turkey last week. The Welsh could potentially face a tricky proposition in Group A if they lose this game and will be intent on taking something away from Sunday's fixture.

Italy vs Wales Team News

Italy have a strong squad

Italy

Italy have a few injury concerns going into this game with Lorenzo Pellegrini ruled out of the tournament. Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi are also carrying niggles and might not feature in this game.

Giorgio Chiellini suffered an injury against Switzerland and is likely to be replaced by Francesco Acerbi. With Italy already through to the knock-outs, Federico Chiesa and Andrea Belotti could be given their chances in this fixture.

Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Wales can pull off an upset

Wales

Aaron Ramsey found the back of the net against Switzerland and will look to replicate his feat against some of his Juventus teammates this weekend. Gareth Bale was also impressive on the day and has to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Wales have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are likely to field Kieffer Moore in the final third. Joe Morell and Joe Allen have been impressive this week and are set to form a double pivot in midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Italy and Wales kick off?

India: 20th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 20th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 20th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Italy vs Wales on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: ITV, S4C

How to watch live streaming of Italy vs Wales?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi