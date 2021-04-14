What channel is Liverpool vs Real Madrid? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the second leg of a crucial quarterfinal tie at Anfield. Real Madrid thrashed Liverpool in the first leg and will be confident ahead of this match.

Liverpool have endured a dismal Premier League campaign so far and may well be unable to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Merseyside giants pulled off a comeback victory against Aston Villa over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Zinedine Zidane and stunned Barcelona in El Clasico last week. Los Blancos have not been at their best in the Champions League over the past year and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Liverpool's defensive crisis remains as pertinent as ever with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Jordan Henderson sidelined with injuries. Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak have improved in recent weeks and are likely to continue their partnership.

With Divock Origi and Curtis Jones also carrying knocks, Georginio Wijnaldum and Diogo Jota are likely to get the nod for this game. Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have been well below their best this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson

Doubtful: Divock Origi, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher

Suspended: None

Ramos is unavailable for this game

Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have both tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to be excluded from the squad. Nacho and Eder Militao have been excellent in their absence and will need to put in a shift against Liverpool.

Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, and Eden Hazard are also recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Marco Asensio has been at his brilliant best in recent weeks and will likely play a pivotal role in this game.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Eden Hazard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Chelsea and FC Porto kick off?

India: 15th April 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th April 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th April 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

