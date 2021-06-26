What channel is Netherlands vs Czech Republic? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a round of knock-out matches this weekend as Czech Republic take on the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena on Sunday. The Netherlands have been impressive this summer and are the favourites to win this game.

Czech Republic have punched above their weight at Euro 2020 and pulled off excellent results against both Scotland and Croatia. The Czechs can be a lethal outfit on their day and have troubled the Netherlands on multiple occasions in the past.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have a flawless record so far at Euro 2020 and have won all their group matches. The Oranje eased past North Macedonia in their previous game and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic Team News

The Netherlands have an impressive squad

Netherlands

Luuk de Jong has picked up an injury over the past week and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Donny van de Beek is also recovering from an injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Frenkie de Jong has been his side's best midfielder and will likely partner Wijnaldum and De Roon in midfield. Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst have been impressive this year and will lead the line for the Netherlands.

Injured: Luuk de Jong, Donny van de Beek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Jan Boril picked up his second yellow card of the competition against England earlier this week and is suspended for this game. Ales Mateju is likely to deputise against the Netherlands and has big boots to fill this weekend.

Lukas Provod is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Alex Kral and Tomas Holes have both been impressive and will compete for a place in Czech Republic's midfield.

Injured: Lukas Provod

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jan Boril

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic kick off?

India: 27th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 27th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 27th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Netherlands vs Czech Republic?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

