What channel is North Macedonia vs Netherlands? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands are back in action at the UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they lock horns with North Macedonia in a Group C encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Monday. The Dutch have been excellent in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

North Macedonia have held their own at Euro 2020 but are yet to win their first point in the competition. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will look to pull off an upset in this match.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have already qualified for the knock-outs and will look to make a few changes for this game. The Dutch have scored five goals in their two matches so far and will want to add to their tally this week.

#NED the first confirmed group winner at #EURO2020. In to what will likely be the easiest quarter of the draw, they can go deep.



Netherlands 2-0 Austria pic.twitter.com/FhVpE98Vz5 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) June 17, 2021

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Team News

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia

Ilija Nestorovski has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Veteran striker Goran Pandev has been excellent for North Macedonia and will want to make his mark in this match.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands have a strong squad

Netherlands

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has suffered an injury and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. In his absence, the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum will have to shoulder much of the creative burden in the middle of the pitch.

Frank de Boer is likely to rest some of his players in this game with Luuk de Jong set to replace Wout Weghorst. The impressive Jurrien Timber is also likely to make his way back into the team.

Injured: Donny van de Beek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between North Macedonia and the Netherlands kick off?

India: 21st June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 21st June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch

Ukraine vs Austria

on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: ITV

How to watch live streaming of Ukraine vs Austria?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi