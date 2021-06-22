What channel is Portugal vs France? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal and France play one of the biggest games at Euro 2020 so far as they lock horns in a Group F encounter at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate to win this match.

France have been impressive at Euro 2020 but were held to a disappointing draw by a resilient Hungary side in their previous game. Les Bleus are one of the favourites to win the tournament and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Portugal, on the other hand, started their Euro 2020 campaign with a comprehensive victory over Hungary. The Portuguese went on to suffer a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Germany, however, and cannot afford a similar result in this game.

Portugal vs France Team News

Portugal have a strong squad

Portugal

Joao Cancelo has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. While Diogo Dalot has taken his place in the squad, Nelson Semedo is expected to start against France this week.

Portugal have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal and the likes of Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes have been impressive over the past week. Cristiano Ronaldo has led the line for his team and will have to play a crucial role in this match.

Injured: Joao Cancelo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France have a point to prove

France

With Barcelona confirming knee surgery for their star winger, Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 campaign. Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are yet to hit their stride and will need to step up against Portugal.

Antoine Griezmann has been excellent for France and will have to be at his creative best in this match. Adrien Rabiot has started both games for his side and is likely to keep his place against Portugal.

Injured: Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Portugal vs France kick off?

India: 22nd June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 23rd June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 23rd June 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Portugal vs France on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

UK: BBC TBC

How to watch live streaming of Portugal vs France?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN

UK: BBC iPlayer

