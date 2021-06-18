What channel is Portugal vs Germany? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal and Germany are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 with another important Group F fixture this week as they lock horns at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.
Portugal are one of the best teams at Euro 2020 and have one of the most lethal attacking units in the tournament. Os Navegadores thrashed Hungary by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Germany, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of France last week and cannot afford another defeat this weekend. Die Mannschaft are in a period of transition at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.
Portugal vs Germany Team News
Portugal
Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Diogo Dalot has been called up as his replacement and will have to compete with Nelson Semedo for a place in the side.
Portugal have a wealth of attacking options to choose from against Hungary and will certainly flourish with Bruno Fernandes behind them in midfield. Based on recent form, Fernando Santos is likely to start with an attacking trident of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Diogo Jota against Germany.
Injured: Joao Cancelo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Germany
Leon Goretzka has effectively recovered from a long-term muscle injury and is likely to feature against Portugal. Lukas Klostermann and Jonas Hofmann remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this match.
With Portugal fielding one of the most talented attacking line-ups in the tournament, both Hummels and Rudiger will have to be at their best this week. Serge Gnabry and Matthias Ginter are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: Jonas Hofmann, Lukas Klostermann
Doubtful: Serge Gnabry, Matthias Ginter
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Germany kick off?
India: 19th June 2021, at 9:30 PM
USA: 19th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 19th June 2021, at 5 PM
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Germany on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN
UK: ITV
How to watch live streaming of Portugal vs Germany?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN
UK: ITV Hub
