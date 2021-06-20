What channel is Russia vs Denmark? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another set of group matches this week as Russia take on Denmark at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. Both teams have a chance of qualifying for the knock-outs and will need to step up in this match.

Denmark have not been at their best at Euro 2020 and have a point to prove going into this game. The Danes gave a good account of themselves against Belgium earlier this week and will want to prove their mettle in this match.

Russia, on the other hand, suffered an ordinary start to their Euro campaign but bounced back with a victory against Finland. The Russians have impressive players at their disposal and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Russia vs Denmark Team News

Russia have a few injury concerns

Russia

Yuri Zhirkov suffered an injury in the build-up to Euro 2020 and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Andrey Mostovoy is also unavailable and will be unable to play a part in this game.

Mario Fernandes suffered a harsh knock against Finland last week and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Vyacheslav Karavaec is likely to take his place in the side against Denmark.

Injured: Yuri Zhirkov

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes

Unavailable: Andrey Mostovoy

Denmark have a strong squad

Denmark

For reasons relating to his health, Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen will be unavailable for the rest of Euro 2020. Mikel Damsgaard filled in for him against Belgium and is likely to be rewarded with another start after an impressive performance.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney have formed an effective double pivot for Denmark and will have to play their part in this match. Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite have not been at their best and will have to find the back of the net against Russia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christian Eriksen

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Russia and Denmark kick off?

India: 22nd June 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 21st June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st June 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Russia vs Denmark on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC Two

How to watch live streaming of Russia vs Denmark?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

