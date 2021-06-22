What channel is Slovakia vs Spain? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 with another important fixture this week as they take on Slovakia at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this month and are desperate for a positive result in this match.

Slovakia stunned Poland in their first game of the competition but slumped to a narrow defeat to Sweden last week. The Slovakians have good players in their ranks and will have to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations at Euro 2020 and cannot afford another debacle this week. La Furia Roja have several issues to resolve and will need to turn their campaign around against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Slovakia vs Spain Team News

Slovakia have a point to prove

Slovakia

Denis Vavro has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad for this game. Ivan Schrenz is also injured and will be unable to play a part against Spain.

Lukas Haraslin and Robert Mak have been impressive on the flanks and will have to partner Marek Hamsik to good effect this week. Patrik Hrosovsky and Juraj Kucka have been effective as a double pivot and will have their work cut out for them this week.

Injured: Denis Vavro, Ivan Schrenz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain need to win this game

Spain

Luis Enrique has a few decisions to make ahead of the game against Slovakia with the likes of Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Pablo Sarabia, and Dani Olmo competing for places in the forward line.

Sergio Busquets has recovered from the coronavirus and might replace Rodri as Spain's defensive midfielder. Thiago Alcantara has not played much of a part at Euro 2020 and is set to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Busquets

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Slovakia and Spain kick off?

India: 23rd June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 23rd June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 23rd June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Slovakia vs Spain on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: ITV TBC

How to watch live streaming of Slovakia vs Spain?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

