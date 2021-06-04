What channel is Spain vs Portugal? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

The football world's attention shifts to the international stage this summer as Spain and Portugal lock horns in an intriguing battle at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Friday. The two traditional Iberian powerhouses have effectively transitioned into well-rounded teams over the past few years and will be intent on making a statement as we build up to Euro 2020.

Spain have forged a squad built on both youth and experience under Luis Enrique and will want to reinstate their place on the European throne this year. La Furia Roja have won three of their last four games and will be looking for a boost of morale ahead of an important competition.

Portugal find themselves in the proverbial group of death in the Euros and will need to earmark their best eleven ahead of this competition. The reigning European champions face a series of stern tests this month and will be intent on keeping their crown.

Spain vs Portugal Team News

Spain have a strong squad

Spain

Spain have named their squad for the Euro 2020 and Luis Enrique will likely choose a strong eleven from his existing pool of resources. Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, and Fabian Ruiz will have to play key roles in Spain's famous midfield and are likely to feature against Portugal.

Eric Garcia and Pau Torres have done well for Spain over the past year and are set to rekindle their partnership in the back-line. The likes of Pedri and Ferran Torres have also been impressive this season and could be given an opportunity to shine against a world-class outfit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal have no injury concerns

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are two of the most effervescent players in Europe at the moment and will hope to take their chemistry to the next level against Spain.

Portugal have assembled a strong squad and the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho will also have to step up for their side. Ruben Dias has been a revelation this season and is set to play alongside Jose Fonte in defence.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Spain and Portugal kick off?

India: 4th June 2021, at 11 PM

USA: 4th June 2021, at 1:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th June 2021, at 6:30 PM

Where and how to watch Spain vs Portugal on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: ESPN

UK: Sky Sports Football

How to watch live streaming of Spain vs Portugal?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN

UK: Sky Sports

