What channel is Sweden vs Poland? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with its last set of group games this week as Sweden take on Poland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have experienced contrasting campaigns so far and will want to win this game.

Sweden have exceeded expectations at Euro 2020 so far and will be intent on proving their mettle in this match. The Scandinavian giants have four points from their two games so far and will need to take something away from this game.

Poland, on the other hand, have failed to meet expectations at Euro 2020 and will need to step up to the plate in this match. The Poles were impressive against Spain last week and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Sweden vs Poland Team News

Sweden have a good squad

Sweden

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg is currently carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match. Dejan Kulusevski has completed his quarantine period, however, and has rejoined the squad ahead of this match.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of Euro 2020. Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg have stepped up admirably in his absence and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Mattias Svanberg

Suspended: None

Poland have a depleted squad

Poland

Jakob Moder is yet another addition to Poland's growing list of injuries and is likely to miss out on this fixture. Grzegorz Krychowiak served his suspension against Spain and will be available against Sweden.

With Lukasz Fabianski also carrying a niggle, Poland are set to persist with Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks. Their two star strikers Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are also injured and have been ruled out of Euro 2020.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek, Krystian Bielik, Arkadiusz Reca

Doubtful: Jakub Moder, Lukasz Fabianski

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Poland kick off?

India: 23rd June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 23rd June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 23rd June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Sweden vs Poland on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN2

UK: ITV TBC

How to watch live streaming of Sweden vs Poland?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: ITV Hub

