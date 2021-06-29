What channel is Sweden vs Ukraine? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another important game this week as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Both teams are dark horses at Euro 2020 at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.
Ukraine have endured a bit of a struggle at the Euros and managed to reach the knock-outs by the skin of their teeth. Shevchenko's men can pull a few punches on their day but will need to play out of their skins to win this game.
Sweden, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations so far and finished above Spain in Group E last week. The Swedes have transitioned into a balanced unit and hold the upper hand going into this match.
Sweden vs Ukraine Team News
Sweden
In the absence of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the likes of Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg have stepped up admirably for Sweden and will need to be at their lethal best in this match. Emil Forsberg has been crucial to Sweden's success and will play a creative role in midfield.
Mattias Svanberg is yet to recover from his injury and is unlikely to be risked against Ukraine this week. Victor Lindelof is likely to partner Marcus Danielson at the back for Sweden.
Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Doubtful: Mattias Svanberg
Suspended: None
Ukraine
Denys Popov is an injury doubt for Ukraine and will likely sit on the sidelines as his side takes on Sweden. Oleksandr Zubkov is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this match.
Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko are Ukraine's most dangerous players and will have to take their chances against Sweden. Ruslan Malinovskiy played only 45 minutes against Austria and is likely to play his part in this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Denys Popov, Oleksandr Zubkov
Suspended: None
At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Sweden and Ukraine kick off?
India: 30th June 2021, at 12:30 AM
USA: 29th June 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 29th June 2021, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Sweden vs Ukraine on TV?
India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV
USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN
UK: BBC One
How to watch live streaming of Sweden vs Ukraine?
India: SonyLIV
USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, TUDN
UK: BBC iPlayer
