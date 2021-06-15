What channel is Turkey vs Wales? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Wales take on Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are yet to win a game at Euro 2020 and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Wales were impressive in the second half against Switzerland and will need to take it up a notch against Turkey. The Welsh have excellent players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Turkey, on the other hand, have a point to prove after their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Italy on the first day of the competition. The Turkish side employed a defensive approach on the day and will do well to learn their lessons ahead of this encounter.

Turkey vs Wales Team News

Turkey need to win this game

Turkey

Despite their defeat against Italy, Turkey are unlikely to make drastic changes to the team in this match. Cengiz Under was impressive last week and is likely to get the nod against Wales.

Burak Yilmaz showed glimpses of his potential against Italy and will have to be more of a threat in this fixture. Hakan Calhanoglu and Yusuf Yazici did not see much of the ball on the day and will have to be influential against Wales.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales have a strong squad

Wales

Kieffer Moore scored a second-half equaliser against Switzerland and is set to lead the line yet again in this fixture. Joe Allen and Joe Morrell have established a partnership in midfield and will form a double pivot in this fixture.

Gareth Bale and Daniel James offer plenty of pace and width on either flank and will look to get on the scoresheet against Turkey. Aaron Ramsey looked rusty against Switzerland and will need to rediscover his form ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales kick off?

India: 16th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 16th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th June 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Turkey vs Wales on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One, S4C

How to watch live streaming of Turkey vs Wales?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

