What channel is Ukraine vs England? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another important quarterfinal fixture this weekend as England take on Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. England are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this encounter.

Ukraine have been fairly impressive over the past year but did endure their struggles in the group stage. Shevchenko's charges can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

England, on the other hand, have excelled under Gareth Southgate and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this year. The Three Lions stunned Germany in their previous game and will want a similar performance in this match.

Ukraine vs England Head-to-Head

Ukraine need to win this game

Ukraine

Denys Popov is an injury doubt for Ukraine and will likely sit on the sidelines as his side takes on England. Oleksandr Zubkov is also carrying a niggle and might not feature in this match.

Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko are Ukraine's most dangerous players and will have to take their chances against England. Ruslan Malinovskiy did not start against Sweden and might come off the bench in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Denys Popov, Oleksandr Zubkov

Suspended: None

England have a few decisions to make

England

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have completed their quarantine and have rejoined the squad ahead of this game. England opted for a 3-4-3 formation against Germany but are unlikely to persist with the approach against Ukraine.

WIth Dean Henderson ruled out of Euro 2020, Jordan Pickford is set to keep his place between the sticks. Gareth Southgate will have to choose between Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, and Jadon Sancho in England's forward line.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

