What channel is Villarreal vs Barcelona? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Barcelona return with another high-profile match this weekend as they lock horns with Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Barcelona have been impressive under Ronald Koeman this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Villarreal have excelled under Unai Emery this season but have suffered from frequent bouts of inconsistency in the league. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Levante last weekend but their mid-week defeat against Deportivo Alaves leaves the team in a lowly seventh place in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are currently five points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. The Catalan giants have become a free-scoring outfit in recent weeks and Villarreal's aggressive style of play might play into Barcelona's hands this weekend.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Team News

Villarreal have a strong squad

Villarreal

With Vicente Iborra injured for this game, Manu Trigueros and Etienne Capoue will have to do much of the heavy lifting for Villarreal in the midfield. Pervis Estupinan is yet to recover from his niggle and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Pervis Estupinan

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a few key injury concerns

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has made progress with his recovery and has been included in the squad for this game. Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho are currently sidelined with long-term injuries and will be excluded from the squad.

With Martin Braithwaite also injured, Barcelona will likely employ a 3-5-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leading the line. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet were taken off after the first half against Getafe and will have to work hard to keep Villarreal's attack at bay this weekend.

Injured: Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: Neto

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad kick off?

India: 25th April 2021, at 7:45 PM

USA: 25th April 2021, at 10:15 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:15 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:15 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 25th April 2021, at 3:15 PM

Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Sports

How to watch live streaming of Villarreal vs Barcelona?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports

UK: Premier Player HD

