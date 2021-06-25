What channel is Wales vs Denmark? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news | UEFA Euro 2020

Wales are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they take on Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Denmark have fought hard to qualify for the knock-outs and can pack a dangerous punch on their day. The Danes stunned Russia by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to pull off another impressive scoreline against Wales this weekend.

Wales, on the other hand, edged both Switzerland and Turkey to a second-place finish in Group A and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday. The Welsh outfit needs to be at its best in this match and has plenty of work to do in this fixture.

Wales vs Denmark Team News

Wales

Ethan Ampadu picked up a red card against Italy last week and is suspended for this fixture. Chris Mepham is likely to make his way back into the Wales side in his place.

Kieffer Moore has been impressive this year and needs to maintain his goalscoring form going into this game. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are the experienced heads in the Welsh side and will also need to step up in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Denmark

Simon Kjaer has struggled with his fitness over the past week but has managed to recover and is set to start this game. Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle have been excellent for Denmark and should make up the defence alongside Vestergaard and Wass.

With Christian Eriksen unavailable, Mikkel Damsgaard is likely to take up the creative mantle against Wales. Yussuf Poulsen found the back of the net against Russia and will lead the line for Denmark.

Injured: Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark kick off?

India: 26th June 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 26th June 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 26th June 2021, at 5 PM

Wales were loved at Euro 2016, underdogs winning new admirers, as they exceeded all expectations on a ride to the semi-finals.



Now they face a very different ride against seemingly everyone's favourite second team at #Euro2020 - Denmark. #bbceuro2020 #WAL #DEN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2021

Where and how to watch Wales vs Denmark on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, JioTV

USA: ESPN

UK: BBC One, S4C

How to watch live streaming of Wales vs Denmark?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN App, fuboTV, PrendeTV

UK: BBC iPlayer

