What did Pogba post after Jose’s sacking?

Atharva Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
458   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:58 IST

Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. This comes a couple of days after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 at Anfield. But there is a lot more behind this departure than just the defeat against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s position at the club was seen to be in a precarious situation since the beginning of the season when Jose publicly questioned the club's management and their transfer policies. Jose also had a dig at World Cup winner Paul Pogba about his attitude towards the club and his work ethics before the beginning of the season. And since then, the player-manager relation has been on a downhill.

Paul Pogba didn’t miss an opportunity to express himself as he posted this photo Minutes after the official Instagram post from the club confirming Jose's departure. In the post, Paul is seen looking at the camera mischievously with side-eyes and said 'Caption This!'. The same post was also upon his official twitter handle.


Pogba's deleted instagram post
Pogba's deleted
instagram
post
Was it just the wrong time or Pogba had something to say?
Was it just the wrong time or Pogba had something to say?

The Frenchman then deleted the instagram post as well as the tweet but is now being criticized heavily by the footballing world. This can hardly be a coincidence as the bitter relation he shared with Jose isn't something that hasn't grabbed the headlines before. Paul Pobga started few of United's games on the bench after a frustrating draw against Southampton, where the Frenchman lacked the 'Winning Mentality' according to Mourinho. Pogba remained on the sidelines on Sunday as Mourinho subbed Fellaini, Mata and Martial to salvage something from the game. Pogba's emission drew a lot of criticism against Jose and it was speculated that his time at United might be over.

Paul Pogba saw his team lose on Sunday from sidelines
Paul Pogba saw his team lose on Sunday from sidelines

However, the post shared by Pogba is unwarranted. Pogba was always going to win the war against Mourinho which eventually happened. He should have been relieved and not happy. Garry Neville and Patrice Evra were quick to criticize Pogba for what he did.


Jose tried to suppress Pogba's king-size ego and failed miserably. But is this the end of everything? How will Pogba deal with the upcoming coach? Will Carrick get the best out of Paul Pogba? Can Manchester United do well without Paul Pogba?

Only time will answer all the questions. But as of now, Pogba needs to calm his feelings down and concentrate on his game to help United secure a top-four place.

In the end, as they say, no player is bigger than the club.

Atharva Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
A Football Enthusiast. FC Pune City and Manchester United.
