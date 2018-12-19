What did Pogba post after Jose’s sacking?

Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. This comes a couple of days after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 at Anfield. But there is a lot more behind this departure than just the defeat against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s position at the club was seen to be in a precarious situation since the beginning of the season when Jose publicly questioned the club's management and their transfer policies. Jose also had a dig at World Cup winner Paul Pogba about his attitude towards the club and his work ethics before the beginning of the season. And since then, the player-manager relation has been on a downhill.

Paul Pogba didn’t miss an opportunity to express himself as he posted this photo Minutes after the official Instagram post from the club confirming Jose's departure. In the post, Paul is seen looking at the camera mischievously with side-eyes and said 'Caption This!'. The same post was also upon his official twitter handle.

Pogba's deleted instagram post

Was it just the wrong time or Pogba had something to say?

The Frenchman then deleted the instagram post as well as the tweet but is now being criticized heavily by the footballing world. This can hardly be a coincidence as the bitter relation he shared with Jose isn't something that hasn't grabbed the headlines before. Paul Pobga started few of United's games on the bench after a frustrating draw against Southampton, where the Frenchman lacked the 'Winning Mentality' according to Mourinho. Pogba remained on the sidelines on Sunday as Mourinho subbed Fellaini, Mata and Martial to salvage something from the game. Pogba's emission drew a lot of criticism against Jose and it was speculated that his time at United might be over.

Paul Pogba saw his team lose on Sunday from sidelines

However, the post shared by Pogba is unwarranted. Pogba was always going to win the war against Mourinho which eventually happened. He should have been relieved and not happy. Garry Neville and Patrice Evra were quick to criticize Pogba for what he did.

Spot on! Plenty of clubs in Europe doing fine without him!! https://t.co/jduiTvsyFJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2018

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018

Jose tried to suppress Pogba's king-size ego and failed miserably. But is this the end of everything? How will Pogba deal with the upcoming coach? Will Carrick get the best out of Paul Pogba? Can Manchester United do well without Paul Pogba?

Only time will answer all the questions. But as of now, Pogba needs to calm his feelings down and concentrate on his game to help United secure a top-four place.

In the end, as they say, no player is bigger than the club.

