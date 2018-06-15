What does Xherdan Shaqiri need to reignite his inner superhero?

Xherdan Shaqiri: A career half blossomed is in a need for a change in fortunes to light up the European stage.

francy george CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 Jun 2018, 11:11 IST

Generally, it is said that "Failure is stepping stone to success" Switzerland has really proved the quote stands for something special awaits for you in the near future. A young 20-year-old announced his arrival in a losing cause. In the 71st minute, a long ranger ripped through the nets of a shell-shocked Joe Hart. Even though Switzerland went on to lose the match 1-3, but the then manager Ottmar Hitzfeld knew that there was something special about this kid. From then onwards, the Swiss fans got themselves a Superhero fo in Xherdan Shaqiri. However, the once promising talent has failed to establish himself as a player that all expected him to be.

Since arriving at Stoke City has been only a mere shadow of the talent he once possessed

Career Overview

Even Shaqiri would be eager to get a move away from "The Potters." Stoke City has had a season to forget. Nothing has gone in Stoke City's way as their 10-year stay in the top flight came to an end as they were relegated to the Championship. Nicknamed the"magic dwarf" for his small frame Shaqiri is an excellent player with both feet and has the ability to find pockets of space to attack through the opposition defenders.

The 26-year old started his career with Swiss Super League giants FC Basel. He made giant strides in the reserve team and eventually earned a promotion to the senior squad. His performances for Basel caught the notice of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. In 2012 he made a move to Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of 12 million. He made a promising start scoring some crucial goals for the German club and also bagged a treble for the first time in the club's history. But his time at the club came to a wrap as he fell down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's plans. After a lousy stint at Inter Milan, he signed a five-year contract deal with Stoke City for a club record fee of 15 million. Since joining Stoke city in 2015 he has scored 15 goals from 84 games.

What can Shaqiri bring with him to Anfield?

With reports of a move to Anfield likely on the cards for Shaqiri come next season the swiss talisman would be looking to get his career back on track. Liverpool has announced the release of Jon Flanagan and Emre Can as both will leave Liverpool when their contracts expire at the end of the month.Jürgen Klopp will deploy Xherdan Shaqiri in the right flank as the Right attacking midfielder can tear down defences with his pace and can also have a shot at the goal post himself. Liverpool will also be provided with the services of a specialist to take free kicks. Shaqiri could be the right kind of player to improve the attacking prowess for Liverpool next season.

The Swiss international will be looking to find a new home after for next season. A player of the quality of Xherdan Shaqiri who is one of the mainstays of the Switzerland National team should play in a more promising club rather than a stuttering English second division club.

World Cup dreams in the balance

Xherdan Shaqiri is currently with the Switzerland national team competing in the FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia. Switzerland has been drawn into Group E with 5-time champions Brazil who are favourites to top the Group. Even though Serbia and Costa Rica are clear favourites to finish in 2nd position behind Brazil. Die Nati will be looking to fight to qualify from Group E and possibly face an unbeatable Germany in the round of 16. Swiss fans will be hoping for their main man to shine if they are to have any chances of progressing from the group stage.