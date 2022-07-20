"What on earth?” - Ex-Manchester United attacker left unimpressed by rumors of Old Trafford return 

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has left supporters in doubt over his feelings about a potential return to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old forward endured a miserable time at Old Trafford between 2013-2015. He only made four senior appearances for Manchester United before moving back to his boyhood club Palace just two years after leaving Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international has since scored 65 times in 287 appearances for the Eagles. He has established himself as one of the leading players from outside the Premier League's traditional big six.

Zaha, who has entered the final year of his current contract, did not travel with the rest of Patrick Vieria's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia. Instead, he played with the remaining Palace squad who beat Gillingham 3-2 in a friendly in England, with the forward netting twice.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that a supporter was caught asking Zaha on camera if he was “going to United" after the clash. The attacker briefly paused and looked bewildered by the question, before replying:

“What?! What on earth?”

Zaha then sighed and walked off, with the video later being posted on TikTok.

HLTCO @HLTCO “What?! What on earth?!”



I love Wilfried Zaha. “What?! What on earth?!”I love Wilfried Zaha. https://t.co/NUC7wqeF24

Wilfried Zaha looks back at disappointing Manchester United spell

Zaha was considered a serious prospect when he first joined the Red Devils nine years ago. However, the move failed to work for a number of reasons, as he was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City six months later.

Speaking on Jamie Carragher's Greatest Game podcast recently, the attacker admitted that he was not mature enough to make the leap to the Red Devils. He stated (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

“I can say maybe it came at the wrong time, I was not mature enough. I don’t really think I got an opportunity at all, I don’t know what the reason was. I never really got the opportunity to play in games at all, and then I just had to go out on loan. Up to now I don’t think I was given a fair chance.”

The former England youth international was one of the first signings through the Old Trafford door following the retirement of the great Sir Alex Ferguson. Zaha made all of his four Manchester United appearances under David Moyes, who was sacked before his first season even concluded.

Henry Collier @HM_Collier Fair play to Wilfried Zaha signing literally hundreds of autographs after playing 75 minutes against #Gills tonight. At the rate he’s going I’d imagine he’ll still be there after the game! #CPFC Fair play to Wilfried Zaha signing literally hundreds of autographs after playing 75 minutes against #Gills tonight. At the rate he’s going I’d imagine he’ll still be there after the game! #CPFC https://t.co/eOXgcWdj9a

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far