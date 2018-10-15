What Ed Woodward told Jose Mourinho in crunch meeting revealed

Will Jose Mourinho finish this season as the Manchester United manager?

Jose Mourinho and company would have wanted for the season to start on a much more positive note. However, the team's lack of belief and poise translated onto the field and they have already suffered enough setbacks worthy of a whole newspaper.

Things looked to be heading further southwards when Newcastle United scored twice within the opening 10 minutes of the game at Old Trafford. However, the players gave it their all and their rescue operation proved to be a success with United just about pulling thanks to a late winner from Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho was expected to get the sack if United were to lose the game which would have seen them sink further in the table. But the fight and the quality that the players showcased in the second half helped the 'Special One' survive.

Following the game, there were talks of Woodward and Mourinho holding a crunch meeting. Now, journalist Duncan Castle has revealed, as per Daily Star, what was discussed in that meeting.

Duncan Castles, whilst speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast, revealed,

"It was reported on Saturday (October 6) there was a meeting between Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes and Woodward on Friday (October 5).

"What came across was that Manchester United did not want to sack Mourinho at this stage.

"That the noise was coming from outside not inside, that they still believed in him, that they still felt he had been successful in his first and second seasons and were not looking to sack him.

"It's been made clear to Mourinho that results have to change, but it wasn't a dismissal point."

While a fair share of the blame for underwhelming performances fall on Mourinho and the atmosphere he's created, it is worth noting that most of his players have been underperforming. Manchester United have real quality in their ranks and the performance against Newcastle United proves that they become quite menacing when the manager and the players are on the same page and working towards a common goal.

Persisting with Mourinho is the reasonable thing to do at this point in time. Manchester United have quite a few high-profile matches coming up with the Premier League tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday being the earliest.