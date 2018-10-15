×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What Ed Woodward told Jose Mourinho in crunch meeting revealed

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.19K   //    15 Oct 2018, 14:54 IST

Will Jose Mourinho finish this season as the Manchester United manager?
Will Jose Mourinho finish this season as the Manchester United manager?

Jose Mourinho and company would have wanted for the season to start on a much more positive note. However, the team's lack of belief and poise translated onto the field and they have already suffered enough setbacks worthy of a whole newspaper.

Things looked to be heading further southwards when Newcastle United scored twice within the opening 10 minutes of the game at Old Trafford. However, the players gave it their all and their rescue operation proved to be a success with United just about pulling thanks to a late winner from Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho was expected to get the sack if United were to lose the game which would have seen them sink further in the table. But the fight and the quality that the players showcased in the second half helped the 'Special One' survive.

Also read: The Holistic Nature of Manchester United's Worrying Predicament

Following the game, there were talks of Woodward and Mourinho holding a crunch meeting. Now, journalist Duncan Castle has revealed, as per Daily Star, what was discussed in that meeting.

Duncan Castles, whilst speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast, revealed,

"It was reported on Saturday (October 6) there was a meeting between Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes and Woodward on Friday (October 5).
"What came across was that Manchester United did not want to sack Mourinho at this stage.
"That the noise was coming from outside not inside, that they still believed in him, that they still felt he had been successful in his first and second seasons and were not looking to sack him.
"It's been made clear to Mourinho that results have to change, but it wasn't a dismissal point."

While a fair share of the blame for underwhelming performances fall on Mourinho and the atmosphere he's created, it is worth noting that most of his players have been underperforming. Manchester United have real quality in their ranks and the performance against Newcastle United proves that they become quite menacing when the manager and the players are on the same page and working towards a common goal.

Persisting with Mourinho is the reasonable thing to do at this point in time. Manchester United have quite a few high-profile matches coming up with the Premier League tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday being the earliest.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Gary Neville criticizes Ed Woodward for not backing Jose...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho needs to go but so does Ed Woodward
RELATED STORY
Ed Woodward specialist in failure? Guess not
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ed Woodward refused to pay extra £3m for World...
RELATED STORY
Ed Woodward won 2-0 – Mourinho dedicates win to United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 things Ed Woodward must do to steady...
RELATED STORY
Woodward relationship fine, says curt Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Woodward in show of support for under-fire Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mourinho tells Woodward to sell Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us