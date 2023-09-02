“What the f**k is going on?” – Cristiano Ronaldo megafan IShowSpeed quits live stream after freaking out on death hoax about Portugal superstar

After stumbling upon a fake story that claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had died, social media star and popular YouTuber IShowSpeed reacted by quitting his livestream. The 18-year-old megafan couldn't contain his emotions while live-streaming on X, formerly known as Twitter, leading him to abruptly end the session.

He happened across a post on the platform that claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had passed on. Before he shut down the stream, his parting words left his fans quite concerned (via Mirror):

"Oh my God! What the f*** is going on?" I'm going to freak the f*** out. Stop f***ing playing. If y'all playing, stop playing right now, bro. Say it's fake right now. Say it's fake! If it's fake say 'fake,' if it's real say it's 'real.' Right now, bro. Right now!"

The rumor about Ronaldo's supposed death proved to be completely unfounded. In reality, the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar was busy netting a brace for his team Al-Nassr in their 4-0 triumph over Al-Shabab.

According to Mirror, there have been speculations that IShowSpeed might have pretended to be fooled by the death hoax, but there's no denying his loyalty to Ronaldo. His social media handle even features "sui," a phrase Ronaldo popularized during his famous goal celebrations.

IShowSpeed has always been a Cristiano Ronaldo fan

IShowSpeed, who began his ascent to internet stardom in 2017 by streaming games like Valorant, has often been vocal about his admiration for Ronaldo. When questioned about his favorite team in a viral clip, according to Mirror, his straightforward response was: "Crista Ronaldo, sui."

His commitment to Cristiano Ronaldo is not just confined to the internet. IShowSpeed once jetted off to the UK to catch the Portuguese legend in action with Manchester United, only to find out that his idol was benched for that particular game.

He has also journeyed to the Middle East to witness Cristiano Ronaldo represent Portugal in the World Cup and his current club, Al-Nassr. After months of attempts to reach Ronaldo through mutual contacts like Portuguese player Rafael Leao, the young streamer finally met his idol.

The viral streamer recently donned a Real Madrid jersey to an award ceremony, dedicating his win to the Portugal forward. With an annual YouTube revenue estimated to be around $5.5 million according to Social Blade, he's a force to be reckoned with in the streamer space.

Just last month, he experienced a major health scare and was hospitalized in Japan for a cluster headache that caused significant swelling in his right eye. He has since fully recovered.