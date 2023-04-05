Cristiano Ronaldo’s love affair with Georgina Rodriguez is well documented. However, little is known about Georgina’s life before she crossed paths with the Al-Nassr superstar.

Spanish outlet MARCA has shed light on what the Spanish-Argentine model, influencer, and Netflix star did before she met Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid. It has been claimed that Georgina moved to the Spanish capital in 2013. Her first job was reportedly at a Massimo Dutti store. She then moved to Bristol, United Kingdom, to learn English while working as a nanny.

Georgina Rodriguez returned to Madrid in 2016 and got herself a job at a Gucci store. According to the “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” star, she met the Real Madrid legend at the store, before hitting it off at a party later. After her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo became public, Georgina eventually left her job due to the paparazzi.

She has since gone on to endorse multiple top-tier brands as a model, gained fanfare as an Instagram influencer, and even starred in two seasons of her own Netflix show.

Georgina currently lives with Ronaldo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She moved there after the Portuguese superstar signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January.

Robert Lewandowski’s wife Anna Lewandowska shares her opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

Robert Lewandowski’s wife Anna Lewandowska appeared on Onet podcast WojewódzkiKędzierski on Monday (3 April) and shed light on her interactions with Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez. Anna admitted that they did not spend much time together but thought that the Spaniard was a nice person to be around.

She said:

“We said hello and chatted for a while. There was a lot of talk about her then, because it was right after she lost her baby [April 2022].

“Then we met in Qatar, she was in the same hotel. Nice girl. I don't know her that much. It's not like we were sitting over coffee and having dinner together somewhere.”

Anna and her beau Robert appear briefly on the second season of Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix documentary, “Soy Georgina.” All smiles, they are seen exchanging pleasantries.

