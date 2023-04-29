What is Georgina Rodriguez’s favorite workout routine? Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s secret to maintaining physique revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez often turns heads with her stunning social media posts. Rodriguez has become a social media sensation since her association with Ronaldo began. She has amassed close to 49 million followers on Instagram.

Rodriguez often shows off her perfectly sculpted figure on social media. Much like Ronaldo, she is seemingly also a fitness freak. The model is reportedly a big fan of the plank exercise and its multiple variations. It helps her keep the abdomen firm and strong. Other than that, Rodriguez also does many exercises to keep her buttocks and glutes in shape.

While Georgina Rodriguez is seemingly a fitness freak herself, the model once admitted that she is no match for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has an imperious physique.

Being an elite-level athlete, Ronaldo's fitness regimen is par excellence. Speaking in 2022 to Women's Health Magazine, Rodriguez pointed that out, saying:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football [soccer]. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

Rodriguez further added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

How long have Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez been together?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2017 when the superstar forward used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Rodriguez used to work as a Gucci store employee back then.

The pair have been in a happy relationship since and have shifted bases from Madrid to Turin to Manchester and now Riyadh. The moves happened as Ronaldo changed clubs. They are living in the Middle-East since the player's move to SPL side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married. However, they are parents to five children. The couple often share their romantic side through social media posts.

Poll : 0 votes