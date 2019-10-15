What happened in the Bulgaria vs England game; Reactions from around the world

There were plenty of documented incidents of racist chanting and Nazi salute in the crowd

England beating Bulgaria 6-0 is fairly low profile news considering they were always expected to win and the size of the victory is unexpected, but not surprising. The talk after the game should've been about Ross Barkley's ability to shine for England but fail to make an impact for Chelsea, or Harry Kane's sublime play to create opportunities for his teammates, or even Marcus Rashford's screamer that kicked off the flurry of goals.

Yet the post-game conversation about the racist abuse directed towards England players is rightly taking centre-stage. There has been plenty of chatter around this that may be difficult to track, but here's the full story.

Pre-game

Speaking before the game, Tammy Abraham said that the players were prepared to walk off the pitch if there were incidents of racist abuse

Before we actually delve into the game and the events that transpired in Sofia, it's important to take a step back and note the comments made prior to the game.

UEFA had already imposed a forced closure of a section within the stadium, which might have held 5000 supporters due to previous incidents of racist chanting by Bulgarian supporters against Kosovo and Czech Republic.

Recent England debutant Tammy Abraham was also asked about potential incidents of racism during the game to which he responded by saying that it was a discussion that the team had covered before and that, "if we’re not happy as a team we’ll decide whether or not to stay on the pitch." England manager Gareth Southgate, however, maintained that they would follow the UEFA protocol to combat racism.

The president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Borislav Mihaylov branded these comments by Southgate ahead of the game as "offensive".

Summary of the incidents

Gareth Southgate had lengthy discussions with the referee

England had begun the game well, Marcus Rashford handing them the initiative early on and Ross Barkley adding to it on the 20-minute mark. By the time the second goal was scored, racist chanting could be heard on the field mics and fascist gestures were being made by some of the crowd. England debutant Tyrone Mings pointed this out to the referee.

Tyrone Mings notifying the linesman of racial abuse from the stands. #avfc pic.twitter.com/shXCwZ2iTm — villareport (@villareport) October 14, 2019

At 22 minutes, match referee Ivan Bebek stopped play as part of UEFA's anti-racism protocol and announcements were made on the public address system in Bulgarian and English to stop the chanting.

While the first stoppage reduced the actual chanting, it didn't completely stop. As the half progressed, the mics picked up monkey noises being made towards the England players. This was the second stoppage of the game at which point the referee could have directed the players to leave the pitch until the chanting stopped and the play could be resumed. At 41 minutes, Bebek and Southgate had a long chat and England decided to continue till half-time.

During half-time, Bulgarian captain Ivelin Popov spent some time appealing to the Bulgarian fans to cease their racist abuse of the English players. Following the appeal, a few of the supporters were seen leaving the stadium.

“Do you think a foreign player would like to come and play in Bulgaria after what happened tonight? Racism is a world problem that needs to be eradicated. We’re all people regardless of the skin colour.” A lot of respect for Ivelin Popov. pic.twitter.com/ubOHG8kZhT — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) October 15, 2019

The ITV live feed caught some incidents of racist abuse in the second half as well but Gareth Southgate said that the England players and himself who had resolved to leave the pitch in case of further incidents heard nothing in the second half.

UEFA Protocol

Tyrone Mings brought the initial incidents to the referee's attention

UEFA have a three-step anti-racism protocol in place for referees to follow if they find incidents of racism in the stadium during the game.

First step: The referees can stop the match and instruct the authorities to make an announcement asking the spectators to stop.

Second step: If the first announcement fails, a second announcement is to be made and the referee can send the players into the dressing rooms for a specific period of time for which the play is suspended.

Third step: If the abuse continues, the referee can choose to abandon the game after consultation with the managers and other officials.

Reactions

The England players were vocal on and off the pitch

There were plenty of reactions ranging from outrage to criticism of the people in charge. Perhaps the worst take of the whole scenario came from the Bulgarian coach Krasimir Balakov who refused to acknowledge that any incidents of racism had occurred in the stadium and chalked off the chanting to "unhappy" fans.

Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov claims not to have heard any racist chanting during England's game last night... 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/SCTeUIcSxZ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 15, 2019

I tried to engage the Bulgaria manager about tonight's racism after Krasimir Balakov said he didn't hear anything. A few locals tutted when I asked a follow-up question about whether he was surprised the match was halted given he was unaware of any racism — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 14, 2019

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov says he was unaware his captain (Popov) spoke to a group of supporters at half-time, adding: "It is probably because the fans were unhappy with the way the team was performing."

The level of denial is staggering. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 14, 2019

England's Raheem Sterling was quick to take to Twitter in response to his words.

Mmmmh ... Not sure about this one chief https://t.co/Jyjr6vFtA8 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 14, 2019

There was, of course, a detailed statement released by the English FA after the game.

We can confirm that @England players were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting while playing in the #EURO2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.



This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved. — The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

FA Chairman Greg Clarke also spoke after the game saying he head the chants while in the box and went down to pitch-side to provide support. He added that, "If they have zero tolerance to racism then one person making monkey chants is the same as 100 people making monkey chants. We have to address that at UEFA but, to be perfectly frank, we need to address it in England. We shouldn't take the moral high ground."

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, however, thought that Clarke's comments were too soft and he heavily criticised UEFA as well.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has since tweeted regarding the event and Sky Sports are reporting that he has asked for the president of the Bulgarian Football Union to step down as well.

I strongly condemn the conduct of some of the fans at the stadium #BULENG It is unacceptable that Bulgaria which is one of the most tolerant states in the world and where people of different ethnic and religious background peacefully live together should be associated with racism — Boyko Borissov (@BoykoBorissov) October 15, 2019

Gareth Southgate also spoke after the events of the night to shed some light over what actually went on at the touchline.

"We reported every time we heard an incident"



Gareth Southgate explains how England dealt with the racist chanting during tonight's win over Bulgaria



📲 More: https://t.co/1LNhSdqwuo pic.twitter.com/Me7Nv7yJlV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 14, 2019

Some relevant tweets

Some England fans in Bulgaria chanting: “You know what you are, You know what you are, You racist bastards, You know what you are” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) October 14, 2019

The best way to bounce back. Proud of the team. There’s no place in football for that - disgraceful behaviour. Something must be done. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @England — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 14, 2019

Every one of those @England boys are stronger than those who chose to destroy the beautiful game! @UEFA must do something about this! #Shameful pic.twitter.com/EPoOWlbfTY — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 14, 2019

So many questions for @UEFA after last night.



Why weren’t players sent to dressing room on Step 2? Why not enforce Step 3? Why only a partial stadium closure for Bulgaria before today? And when is it time for points deductions or expulsion?



Suspect the answer to all 4 is 🤷‍♂️ — George Starkey-Midha (@GStarkeyMidha) October 15, 2019

“If @UEFA care at all about tackling discrimination...then points deductions and tournament expulsion must follow.”



Following the racist abuse directed at @England players tonight, we have released a statement: https://t.co/tUPUfF5eOp #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/9lPKK1Wrst — Kick It Out (@kickitout) October 14, 2019

Also been told what the Bulgaria captain did at half-time. To stand alone and do the right thing takes courage and acts like that shouldn’t go unnoticed. #NoToRacism — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019

England's 6-0 victory vs. Bulgaria was overshadowed by monkey chants and fascist salutes from a section of home supporters.



How can football truly tackle racism?#BULENG pic.twitter.com/4d4G0YfEpV — DW Sports (@dw_sports) October 15, 2019