“What the hell is the matter with you?” – Simon Jordan blasts ‘stupid’ and ‘naïve’ Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold after his chat with fans surfaces

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed new Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold for his leaked controversial remarks to fans at a pub.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils chief met with a dozen fans at a Cheshire pub after being tipped off about a fan protest. Arnold was filmed admitting that the club "f*****g burned through cash under predecessor Ed Woodward. He also claimed that the year prior had been a "f*****g nightmare" at Old Trafford.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Jordan could barely contain his disbelief at the naivety of Arnold's comments, as he stated (as quoted by The Sun):

"Richard Arnold sat in that meeting. If you are that stupid and that gormless and that naive and that wet behind the ears that you're going to sit there and think that what you're saying isn't going to find its way into the public domain, even by a regurgitation of someone verbally giving back what you've said or someone recording it, what the hell is the matter with you?"

Jordan's co-host Jim White then suggested that Arnold may have expected the chat to stay behind closed doors "in good faith," to which Jordan replied:

"Then he's a gormless buffoon then, isn't he?"

Manchester United disappointed footage leaked of Richard Arnold meeting with supporters

No doubt the previous campaign at Old Trafford was one of the most miserable in generations. Manchester United finished sixth, recording their lowest ever points tally (58) in Premier League history.

Arnold recognised that the club have wasted a lot of money, as proved by several big money signings that have not worked out. Fans have regularly protested against the Glazer family who own the club, as well as former CEO Woodward, for not communicating enough with supporters.

Arnold clearly decided to tackle the issue by speaking to some fans. However, the leaked footage will surely put him, and other high-ranking officials, off from being so open in the future.

A statement from Manchester United said (as per The Guardian):

“Richard heard that a group of fans had gathered in a pub near his house. He went to meet them, bought them all a drink, listened to their views, and explained what the club is doing to deliver success on the pitch, improve the stadium, and strengthen engagement with fans.”

