What if Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane could be lured to Manchester United

Will we see Harry Kane in the United jersey someday?

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been handed the permanent reins at his dream club, Manchester United, after one of the best managerial auditions in football. The Norwegian has instilled positivity, galvanized the squad, and worked wonders in a short duration of time.

In his first press conference as United’s permanent manager, he has outlined his ambitions of turning United into title challengers and will be looking forward to a busy summer transfer window. Excitement has gripped every United fan and there is optimism towards the rollercoaster journey that awaits them under their beloved new manager.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has put an emphasis on acquiring young, hungry, and hard working players that could fit into his philosophy and be able to handle the physical demands of his style of play.

As usual, anyone who can string two passes together has been linked to United and the Red Devils are expected to spend a fortune in an attempt to be in the title race come this time next season.

Among the plethora of names linked to United, Harry Kane is certainly not one of them. And, you would be entitled to think it is nigh impossible that Kane makes a switch from London to Manchester, but crazier transfers have taken place in history, and we all know that anything can happen in football.

The idea of the English captain moving to Old Trafford might seem ludicrous at first but it sure is a tantalising one and seems more reasonable when given a deeper thought. It might be unlikely we see Kane in a United shirt next season, but that wouldn’t stop us from flirting with the possibility of such a big move.

What he will bring to this team

Kane is a warrior on the field

If United somehow manage to lure Kane to the Theatre of Dreams, the fans might as well construct an Ed Woodward statue outside Old Trafford. A signing of that magnitude will send a statement of intent and make United title challengers even before a ball has been kicked.

Quite an experienced and level-headed guy, a brilliant professional, and arguably one of the best strikers in the world, he would be the perfect candidate to spearhead a young United attack and be the man to take United to their heydays.

Kane is not only a lethal finisher but he also has the close control, passing range, and movement of a playmaker. His strength, hold up play, and silky touch makes him a rare breed.

The current attackers at United lack the guile and steel of Kane and are much more adept at making runs in behind the defence. Ole could utilise Kane in a similar manner as Southgate does, with Kane dropping deep into the hole and giving license to the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jesse Lingard to run into the vacant spaces.

The Spurs man rarely misses from the penalty spot and should be an added bonus, given Paul Pogba’s mixed record on penalty duties.

Reasons he could join

Next Manchester United legend?

With all due respect to Spurs, two league cup wins in a quarter of a century does not reflect well on the club. Moreover, the decision not to spend a single penny on acquiring players during the last two transfer windows sends the wrong message to the superstars present at the club.

Their lack of ambition and financial constraints due to the new stadium means it will be increasingly difficult to expect Spurs to lift silverware in the near future.

The futures of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld are in doubt and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both these players move to greener pastures in the coming transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino himself has cut a frustrated figure this season and has vented out his frustrations, unlike his calm and composed persona. Thus, the uncertain futures of players, as well as the manager, could force Kane to look for a change in scenery.

The added incentive of being the man who helps United win their 21st title will loom large if and when United come calling for his services.

Barriers and obstacles in his purchase

The chairman of Tottenham Hotspur - Daniel Levy

Ferguson in his book, Leading, revealed that dealing with Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy, was more painful than his hip replacement. That is everything you need to know about dealing with Levy and Spurs.

Ed Woodward got a taste of Levy’s hardball nature last summer when they were priced out of a deal for Belgian centre back, Toby Alderweireld. Levy is a nasty customer when it comes to transfer dealings and it would be a nightmare situation trying to steal Spurs' most prized asset.

You would imagine Levy will put up a valiant fight to keep his star man, but again at the end of the day, everyone has a price. And the price for a player who has won two golden boots in the Premier League, a golden boot in the World Cup, and is in the ascendancy at the relatively young age of 25, will no doubt shatter the British transfer record fee.

Is United willing to shell out such a fee to lure Kane to United? That's the big question. However, if Ed Woodward decides to break the bank to sign Harry Kane, he will get his perfect signing that will banish his critics and prove that he is the right man for the job.

