What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?

Mohul Bhowmick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.23K   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:30 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
David de Gea

Manchester United take on Young Boys in their Champions League Group H opening encounter at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf on Wednesday night. United will fancy their chances against the Swiss side who are playing in the Champions League or the European Cup for the first time since 1986.

Although United are the favourites to win this encounter, they will not rest on their laurels and neither will Jose Mourinho allow them any room for complacency. Young Boys offer United an opportunity to begin their European aspirations of 2018-19 on a winning note.

Playing in a 4-3-2-1 formation, Jose Mourinho should most likely start with the following players:

GOALKEEPER:

David de Gea

David de Gea will undoubtedly keep his place between the goalposts on Wednesday. He is probably the best goalkeeper in the world right now and showed how valuable he can be with a match-winning save against Watford on Saturday night.

DEFENDERS:

Luke Shaw (Left Back)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Luke Shaw

Manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that Luke Shaw will come back to face Young Boys on Wednesday. He made way for Ashley Young on Saturday due to an injury he picked up in the international break. Shaw has had a fantastic season so far and would like to continue that.

Chris Smalling (Centre Back)

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling showed his versatility with a wonder goal against Watford on Saturday. He has been the best United centre-back this season by far. He is a natural leader and should de Gea from enthusiastic Young Boys shots on goal.

Eric Bailly (Centre Back)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Eric Bailly

Mourinho started Victor Lindelof in the match against Watford on Saturday but the Swede was found wanting in some areas. Man United would do well to bring Eric Bailly back in the fold. Bailly is a technically sound centre back and should hold his own against the Swiss side.

Diogo Dalot (Right Back)

Gala Dragoes de Ouro in Porto
Diogo Dalot

Starting with new signing Diogo Dalot against unfancied side Young Boys will give him a lot of confidence and Antonio Valencia some time for rest before the weekend clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dalot will bring in some pace and energy from the wing-back position.

MIDFIELDERS:

Marouane Fellaini (CM)

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Marouane Fellaini

Fellaini has been given a new lease of life under Mourinho and has impressed mightily with his performances against Burnley and Watford. He protects the defenders by acting as a third centre-back and gives the ball forward too.

Nemanja Matic (CM)

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Nemanja Matic

With Fellaini playing the proper Central Defensive Midfielder’s role, Matic has been given some freedom to express himself. He is often seen on the attack, creating balls and making life difficult for the opposition. He will sit out of Saturday’s match against Wolves due to a red card he picked up last game and thus should enjoy this game.

Paul Pogba (CM)

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Paul Pogba

The inclusion of Paul Pogba goes without saying. He is a creative midfielder who has magic in his feet. He can destroy the opposition single-handedly. It was football analyst Liam Canning who wrote, “Pogba’s passing is ridiculous.” Pogba has been given freedom by Mourinho and is proving his manager right with his performances.

Anthony Martial (LM)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial should come back in place of the struggling Alexis Sanchez at LM and provide some pace to the team. The Frenchman is a good passer of the ball and can cross it well when needed.

Juan Mata (RM)

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Juan Mata

Juan Mata made way for Jesse Lingard to play in his favoured RM position over the last couple of Premier League games. Mourinho should bring the Spaniard back for Young Boys and give him another opportunity to prove his worth.

FORWARD:

Romelu Lukaku

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is the only world-class striker at Manchester United currently and should be a sure starter. He is strong and technically sound. On his day, the Belgian can wreak havoc in the opposition camp.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football David De Gea Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Mohul Bhowmick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A cricketer by profession and a writer by passion; Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
