What is wrong with Manchester United?

bakteaJr Mizo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
03 Sep 2018

En
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is the man in the hot seat at the moment

Manchester United is the most successful team in the Premier League but they are going through a very difficult phase. Their manager Jose Mourinho is the most successful manager in the League among his current colleagues.

However, they have just six points from four games in the league this season, and that is not enough for a top club. Yesterday, Mourinho and his boys were back in winning ways in Turf Moor after two defeats in a row.

So, what is United's problem? Is it their manager? Or is it their executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward? Nobody knows for sure; all we can do is analyse and speculate what's going on inside the club.

The problem doesn't seem to be Mourinho's tactics. Under him, United came second last season, behind Manchester City. In his first season, he won the EFL cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield which was not too bad. But this year, Manchester United looks like they are declining and whatever the problem is, it has to be fixed soon.

Mourinho wanted a world-class centre-half in the summer but none were bought. They made a bid for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin but neither ever reached the climax, and both players remained with their current club.

United does not have a world-class centre-half, but this too does not seem to be the problem because these were the players Mourinho had at his disposal last season and they finished second.

The problem though seems to be with Mourinho's man-management, but not his tactics. In almost every case, Mourinho's had his fair share of problems in the third season- his first spell at Chelsea, then Inter Milan, then Real Madrid and then Chelsea again. This year marks Mourinho's third season at Old Trafford and he seems to have the same problems again.


Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Paul Pogba missed a penalty against Burnley

Paul Pogba who was fantastic in the World Cup is just not up to his standards under the Portuguese manager. It looks like the team does not want to play under Mourinho. Their team chemistry does not look good at all and Mourinho is not very good at keeping the team's chemistry under control as we've seen in the past.

There are a lot of people around the globe who are expecting Manchester United to regain their glorious past. So, they need to solve whatever problems they are going through and get back to winning ways like the days of Sir Alex Ferguson as early as possible.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading Premier League Teams
