"What a joke" "Southgate out" - England fans enraged as Manchester United and Man City stars start Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

England fans on Twitter are baffled to see Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips start for the Three Lions in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Italy. The two teams will play at the Diego Maradona Stadium in a Group C clash in an hour.

Maguire has been a bit-part player for United this season. Erik ten Hag has preferred the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his team's first-choice central defending pairing. Maguire has started in only 12 out of his 24 appearances for the Red Devils this campaign.

Phillips, meanwhile, has made only 13 appearances for the Cityzens so far this campaign. He has started two games for Pep Guardiola's team this term.

Gareth Southgate, though, has handed both stars starting berths against the Azzurri. Fans are baffled by the decision. One fan asked for Southgate to be sacked. He wrote on Twitter:

"#SouthgateOut sack him now before it’s too late."

Another fan claimed that starting Manchester United's Maguire and Manchester City's Phillips was a joke of a decision. He wrote:

"Maguire and Phillips ain’t playing regularly yet they start for England. What a joke."

Phillips has so far made 25 appearances for England. Maguire, however, has been quite reliable for the Three Lions throughout his career. He has so far made 53 appearances for the national team.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Maguire and Phillips are named in England's starting lineup to take on Italy in Naples in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group C clash:

England star Harry Kane is on the brink of breaking Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's record

Harry Kane has scored 53 goals for the Three Lions and is level with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney at the top of the list of record goalscorers for England. Kane will have the chance to get past Rooney against Italy.

Speaking ahead of the game against Azzurri, Southgate claimed that Kane will have an added motivation. he said (via BBC):

"We have seen in his performances for his club he has put it behind him, I know he will have added motivation tomorrow night to come back and show everyone what he is about again in an England shirt."

Southgate's team will return to action for the first time since their elimination in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Italy, meanwhile, didn't qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

