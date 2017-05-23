What Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina might look like

Sampaoli is all set to take charge of Argentina. But how will he line them up? A detailed analysis.

Sampaoli is all set to take over Argentina from the summer

Jorge Sampaoli will be the next Argentina coach. The signature isn't yet on the page, his release clause is yet to be paid, but with Sampaoli himself now freely admitting that he wants to take the job, it is only a matter of time before everything is ironed out and he can take his place on the Albiceleste bench.

In the meantime, the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) have released a list of overseas call-ups for the June friendlies against Brazil and Singapore - matches for which Sampaoli will presumably be in charge. A list of local additions was then leaked, giving us the opportunity to analyse what will, in effect, be Sampaoli's first squad as national team coach.

Repasá la lista de jugadores del exterior convocados para los próximos amistosos pic.twitter.com/bBoIX7M8O6 — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 20, 2017

Here is what Argentina might look like under Jorge Sampaoli.

Nahuel Guzman has impressed for Tigres this season

Goalkeepers

Sergio Romero has started 56 of Argentina's last 58 competitive matches stretching back to the 2010 World Cup but could find his position as the country's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper under threat.

Sampaoli's approach has become increasingly possession-based over the last few years, first with Chile and then with Sevilla, and he might prefer a goalkeeper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

The other options in the squad are Nahuel Guzman of Tigres UANL and Geronimo Rulli of Real Sociedad.

Guzman is a flamboyant goalkeeper who shone in Gerardo Martino's Newell's Old Boys side and has since made a successful career for himself in Mexico. His greater experience could give him the edge for now.

In the long term, Rulli looks the most likely option. There are still some rough edges to his game but he is only 25 and is gaining plenty of experience playing out from the back at Real Sociedad - a challenge he is enjoying.