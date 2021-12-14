What would Manchester United's best 5-a-side team look like currently?

Manchester United are one of the biggest football clubs in the world. During the Alex Ferguson era, United were perennial title contenders. If not for Barcelona and AC Milan, United would have won more trophies on the European stage.

Since Ferguson’s departure, Manchester United haven’t been able to compete at the highest level, though. Seven different managers (including interims and caretakers) have taken the reigns at Old Trafford since 2013. In this period, the club have’t been able to win the Premier League or the Champions League.

Manchester United are still one of the biggest football clubs

Nevertheless, Manchester United are one of the most widely supported clubs in the world. A significant reason for that is their plethora of superstars.

United recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, which immensely boosted their fan base and shirt sales. Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea are two other players who have written their names in United folklore.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



✍️ Cristiano Ronaldo has the fastest selling shirt in Premier League history and ‘Ronaldo 7’ Manchester United shirts have sold nearly twice as many as ‘Messi 30’ PSG shirts.✍️ @LovetheSales Cristiano Ronaldo has the fastest selling shirt in Premier League history and ‘Ronaldo 7’ Manchester United shirts have sold nearly twice as many as ‘Messi 30’ PSG shirts. ✍️ @LovetheSales https://t.co/XARPxR8GSQ

Currently fifth in the Premier League table, Manchester United have some work to do if they are to be considered one of the best teams in the world.

However, how strong would they be if the field shrunk to a 5-a-side arena? They might fare well, considering the number of skilled players they have. On that note, here’s look at Manchester United’s strongest hypothetical 5-a-side team comprising active players.

#1 David de Gea

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

David de Gea would be the man between the sticks in Manchester United’s 5-a-side team. He recently kept his 200th clean sheet for the club.

Widely considered a Manchester United legend, De Gea has a knack of making crazy saves. He is renowned for his impressive reflexes. As far as 5-a-side football is concerned, that attribute is a non-negotiable for a goalkeeper.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 🧤 A 200th career clean sheet

🧤 5 saves from inside the box



A big night for David de Gea. 🇪🇸 🧤 A 200th career clean sheet🧤 5 saves from inside the box A big night for David de Gea. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/zo0vbTjWrH

Last season, Dean Henderson knocked on the door to take over the Spaniard’s position as United’s first-choice keeper. However, De Gea seems to be back to his best now.

He has made 53 saves this season, the fourth-most in the Premier League. He has also kept out two penalties, just one fewer than what all the other goalkeepers combined in the league have managed thus far this campaign.

Manchester United’s defence and defensive midfield have been poor this season, but De Gea has often made crucial saves to earn his team valuable points. That makes the Spaniard invaluable in a 5-a-side setup.

#2 Raphael Varane

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Raphael Varane’s transfer was seen as the end of Manchester United’s defensive woes.

While that hasn’t been the case thus far, the Frenchman has impressed whenever he has donned the famous red jersey. Varane’s pace, defensive intelligence and ball-playing ability make him the perfect choice to feature in Manchester United’s hypothetical 5-a-side team.

Varane’s injury woes have meant that he has made just seven Premier League appearances this season. The United no.19 has been involved in a couple of clean sheets. His absence has already become worrisome for United. They lost against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Watford, with Varane out injured.

Due to their agility and creativity, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan Bissaka could have featured over Varane. The midfield and attack include players that may not help out in defence. Hence, Varane’s inclusion would be a no-brainer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav