What next for Manchester United?

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 29 Sep 2018, 23:39 IST

The Mourinho-Pogba feud has derailed Manchester United's season

On April 22, 2014, Manchester United announced they had sacked David Moyes's as the club recorded their worst ever Premier League finish and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

After seven games of Moyes's one and only Premier League campaign, his United side had accrued 10 points. in 2018-19, the man whom United had tasked with returning the club to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson has actually matched the ignominy of those seven points in 10 games.

Worryingly for Mourinho, Moyes's first seven games included far more difficult matches then Mourinho in 2018-18, notably versus Mourinho's then Chelsea side at Old Trafford as well as Manchester City and Liverpool away. Mourinho's three defeats have come against Brighton, Tottenham and now West Ham, after today's woeful 3-1 reverse at the London Stadium.

Even more troublesome for United are the fact that those big games against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are still to come.

One could easily be forgiven for suggesting that the Portuguese has only succeeded in taking United backwards not forwards

Marko Arnautovic condemns United to defeat

The pre-match talk prior to United's away clash with West Ham had been dominated by headlines revolving around Mourinho's very public spat with his record signing, Paul Pogba.

One can sympathise with Mourinho on this issue, Pogba has displayed disloyalty and immaturity by openly questioning his manager's tactics in public. These matters should be kept in the house and only succeed in de-stabilising the club. However, it has been suggested also, that Pogba is just a mouthpiece for a larger section of the squad dissatisfied with Mourinho's managerial approach.

Should that be true then United have a very real problem on their hands. It shouldn't come as a surprise to United's board that this Mourinho situation all appears very familiar.

It was December 17, 2015, when Mourinho was dismissed from his post as Chelsea manager after his team had lost nine of their first 16 games of the Premier League season, ostensibly due to Mourinho losing the dressing room. Following his departure, results remarkably picked up and the team became competitive again, united under an interim manager, Guus Hiddink.

It almost goes without saying that a club in disharmony will not be successful. United fans look at Liverpool and Tottenham where, despite their lack of silverware have managers secure in their jobs, an exciting style of play, a clear team identity with modern tactics and united happy dressing rooms. It is a far cry from the current situation at United who appear to be a million miles away from these settled, secure team structures.

It appears United's board have some awareness of this, which is why they have been looking at hiring a Director of Football for the first time in the club's history to form and maintain a club strategy that will withstand all future managers.

They also tellingly, refused to back Mourinho in the transfer market in the summer window; apparently believing he had spent enough of the club's money and should work with the players he already has to transform them into title contenders.

Considering Mourinho's highest-paid signing, Alexis Sanchez wasn't even named in the travelling squad and his marquee summer signing, Fred was dropped to the bench, and another, Eric Bailly has been frozen out of the team completely for reasons unknown, one would think the club are even less inclined today to believe Mourinho's judgement regarding signings should be trusted.

Seven games into the Premier League season and already out of the League Cup, the 55-year-old appears startlingly unable to transform his team's fortunes.

So, what do United do? It seems highly unlikely that given the results so far this season, that the board will sanction heavy spending in the January transfer window. But if they don't, can the club really accept a season that falters into obscurity. United sit closer to the bottom of the Premier League than the top and failure to qualify for the Champions League; the reason Moyes's and his successor, Louis Van Gaal were sacked is a very real possibility.

Do United back Mourinho and risk the financial and footballing repercussions that seem set to come with it? Or do they act now and find a replacement?

Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane is the man most heavily linked with the post. A three-time Champions League winner with Madrid, he would seem, on paper to be an excellent choice. However, he has never managed or competed as a player in the Premier League and does not speak English. If he were to become the new manager, then surely he too would need a lengthy period of transition.

It also goes without saying that United's squad do not possess a Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo quality superstar let alone two of them. Could Zidane improve the likes of Pogba and Sanchez? Perhaps, we will soon find out. United are in crisis and the board have to act. Mourinho, unfortunately, is no longer the "special one."