What did Rafa Benitez say about alleged ‘problem’ with Cristiano Ronaldo that reportedly forced him to leave Real Madrid? Old comment resurfaces

Rafa Benitez has denied rumors that he left Real Madrid because of a falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the club's internal problems were the cause. Even though Los Blancos were only four points behind the league leaders at the time, the Spanish coach was fired in January 2016, after just seven months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

The team's biggest superstar at the time, Ronaldo, was rumored to have contributed to the coach's departure. It was believed that Benitez clashed with the dressing room, and it did not help that fans were discontent with his playing philosophy.

However, Benitez publicly discredited the narrative surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo almost ten years later. The former Real Madrid manager said (via Mirror):

"It's not true that I left Real Madrid because of Cristiano Ronaldo. There was never any problem between us; he's a great player. Extraordinary. I left due to internal issues at the club, but nothing to do with Ronaldo."

Ad

Trending

He further revealed, back in February, that his conversations with Ronaldo focused on tactical matters, explaining to Spanish Cadena SER (via Mirror):

“The only comment I made to Ronaldo, as I knew him from United, is that we analysed how he took free-kicks. It’s my only conversation with him. Everything else is a lie."

Benitez was eventually replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016, and the France legend led the Spanish giants to win the Champions League later that season.

Ad

Real Madrid boss opens up on time with Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo, praising the Portuguese legend's brilliance while they were at Real Madrid together. Between 2013 and 2015, Ronaldo flourished under Ancelotti's tutelage, putting up some of his most productive performances to date.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 112 goals and provided 47 assists in just 101 games under the Italian manager. Additionally, during their time together, Madrid won La Decima, their tenth UEFA Champions League title in 2014.

Ad

Ancelotti told Swiss radio station RSI in an interview (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has continued to showcase his brilliance. Since he joined the Saudi giants, the legendary goalscorer has racked up 90 goals and 19 assists in 99 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More