What did Rafa Benitez say about alleged ‘problem’ with Cristiano Ronaldo that reportedly forced him to leave Real Madrid? Old comment resurfaces

Rafa Benitez has denied rumors that he left Real Madrid because of a falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the club's internal problems were the cause. Even though Los Blancos were only four points behind the league leaders at the time, the Spanish coach was fired in January 2016, after just seven months at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The team's biggest superstar at the time, Ronaldo, was rumored to have contributed to the coach's departure. It was believed that Benitez clashed with the dressing room, and it did not help that fans were discontent with his playing philosophy.
However, Benitez publicly discredited the narrative surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo almost ten years later. The former Real Madrid manager said (via Mirror):
"It's not true that I left Real Madrid because of Cristiano Ronaldo. There was never any problem between us; he's a great player. Extraordinary. I left due to internal issues at the club, but nothing to do with Ronaldo."
He further revealed, back in February, that his conversations with Ronaldo focused on tactical matters, explaining to Spanish Cadena SER (via Mirror):
“The only comment I made to Ronaldo, as I knew him from United, is that we analysed how he took free-kicks. It’s my only conversation with him. Everything else is a lie."
Benitez was eventually replaced by Zinedine Zidane in January 2016, and the France legend led the Spanish giants to win the Champions League later that season.
Real Madrid boss opens up on time with Cristiano Ronaldo
Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo, praising the Portuguese legend's brilliance while they were at Real Madrid together. Between 2013 and 2015, Ronaldo flourished under Ancelotti's tutelage, putting up some of his most productive performances to date.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 112 goals and provided 47 assists in just 101 games under the Italian manager. Additionally, during their time together, Madrid won La Decima, their tenth UEFA Champions League title in 2014.
Ancelotti told Swiss radio station RSI in an interview (via GOAL):
"Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation."
Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has continued to showcase his brilliance. Since he joined the Saudi giants, the legendary goalscorer has racked up 90 goals and 19 assists in 99 appearances.