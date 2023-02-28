What did Ronaldo Nazario say to Lionel Messi? Exploring the pair's lovely embrace at The Best FIFA Football Awards

Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi shared a lovely moment at the FIFA Best ceremony last night. Messi won the individual honor for a record seventh time in his career.

The Argentine's incredible run of achievements continued with the win. Ronaldo, a bona-fide Brazilian legend, congratulated Messi for Argentina's win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup during their embrace at the ceremony.

La Albiceleste won their third FIFA World Cup trophy after in 2022 a 36-year wait. Messi was adjudged the best player of the tournament for his heroic performances and was awarded the Golden Ball as a result.

While Brazil and Argentina are two arch-rivals on the international stage, Ronaldo put the differences aside and congratulated Messi for winning the holy grail in Qatar.

Ronaldo told Messi (via GiveMeSport):

“Congratulations for the World Cup, how beautiful, eh? You deserve it. I’m very happy for you…”

Lke Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is also a FIFA World Cup winner (2002). Similar to the Argentina captain, 'El Fenomeno' scored a brace in the final of the tournament to help Brazil lift it for the fifth time in their illustrious history.

Ronaldo, in fact, played for Barcelona during his career as well. Messi is considered the Catalan club's greatest ever player. The Brazilian no. 9 scored 47 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 matches for the Blaugrana.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni provided an update on Lionel Messi's international future

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni recently spoke about Lionel Messi possibly playing the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

Messi will be 39 when the tournament takes place in Mexico and the USA. Speaking about Messi's potential presence, Scaloni told Cadena SER (via GOAL):

“Will he continue in the national team? We have the door open for him and if we see no, we’ll look for an alternative. I hope he makes it to the next World Cup, I can see him there, but I think the first thing is to qualify.”

Messi still looks at the peak of his powers despite passing his mid 30s. The World cup, however, is more than three years away. Messi's participation in it will depend on many factors.

