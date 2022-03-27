What's keeping the Premier League's mid-tablers from slipping on their flip-flops right now?

The English Premier League season is coming to a close. We have a fantastic title race on our hands, with a slew of teams vying for European spots and others doing everything they can to avoid the nightmare of relegation.

How, on the other hand, can teams in the middle of the English Premier League table maintain their drive following the recent international break?

Let's take a look at why it's not quite time to break out the flip-flops just yet...

Who are the mid-tablers in the Premier League this season

Aston Villa need some wins to finish their Premier League season on a bright note

Aston Villa

Anyone who saw Steven Gerrard take his rage out on journalist Des Kelly at the weekend received the message that he wouldn't let Aston Villa's season end without a fight.

These final games will be crucial for Gerrard to have a clear approach so that he can head into the next season with a structure in place. Since joining, he's had moments of brilliance, but like his fellow mid-table team managers, he's struggled to find any kind of consistency.

Consistency in selection and his preference for the number 10 could be a good start. There can be no lapses in standards for the players.

Villa have been connected with a £60 million bid for Kalvin Phillips. They are expected to spend substantially again this summer to avoid being on this list next season.

It's up to Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey, and Danny Ings to make sure they don't speak in the same breath as Gareth Bale's 'replacement' at Spurs. They should probably avoid using the injury card as well...

Leicester City

Leicester City have been similar to Liverpool last season in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers could be forgiven for wishing the season would conclude sooner rather than later. Leicester are in the 2021-22 season what Liverpool were in 2020-21. They may not have received the same amount of attention, but they are doing a similar job.

Their injury record has been dismal to say the least. Every time they get a key player back in shape (Wesley Fofana), another player gets hurt (Wilfred Ndidi).

The Europa Conference League has emerged as a surprising potential season saver. Rodgers may not be familiar with it, but it provides a path to Europe next season and the potential to add to their growing trophy collection.

Another trophy is in reach if they can get enough of their preferred starting XI in the game against PSV and then Bodo/Glimt.

Southampton

Southampton is another mid-table club in Premier League looking for a good finish to the season

It will be difficult for the Saints to keep their minds from drifting to the seashore. After seeming untouchable in February, they have looked anything but that in March. Their dream of a day out at Wembley has come to an end following a defeat to Manchester City.

Southampton fans may not want to listen to this, but players placing themselves in the shop window before the summer may provide motivation. They have a handful of players who might easily fit into the squads of clubs with much higher budgets than Southampton.

Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, and James Ward-Prowse will all have fans. A great run of form this season will raise the likelihood of major summer bids.

If any of those players depart, there aren't many clubs that are better at finding successors than Southampton.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has managed to do what Southamption couldn't despite being mid-table in Premier League

Palace achieved what Southampton failed to - reach Wembley. It was probably advantageous to play Everton rather than Man City. After defying the sporting integrity imbalance at Middlesbrough, Chelsea will be the neutrals' favorites in the cup semi-final.

But in a one-off contest, any team boasting Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze will always have a chance. Prior to that, it is critical that Palace maintain their recent high standards.

A good league result is the finest preparation for the Chelsea encounter, and Vieira must ensure that the players remain motivated, as momentum will be crucial.

Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion

Unfortunately for Palace's closest opponents, there is no such occasion to look forward to. Brighton may have needed to read this six matches ago, given their towels appear to have already been placed on the sun loungers.

It is critical that Brighton shake off their slumber and have a successful season finale. Their season perception is on a knife's edge. They might wind up as over-achievers, or, if their current form continues, relative under-achievers, given the quantity of outstanding players in their team.

More significantly, they need to gain some traction heading into the next season. With football being football, a poor finish to this season and a similar start to the next would entail the merits of Potterball being called into doubt once more.

Newcastle

Newcastle is going to witness greater investment ahead of the next Premier League season

For the rest of the season, Newcastle's players are virtually on trial. A brave investment group has purchased the club and will be trying to drastically raise the caliber of the playing team for next season.

It is up to the current players to show that they are capable of playing for a team that will become a Premier League powerhouse.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle are all interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.



(Source: Sport1) Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle are all interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.(Source: Sport1) 🚨 Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle are all interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.(Source: Sport1) https://t.co/EhP2DgD9b9

In actuality, we could probably pick who will be cut right now. Joelinton is an example of a player who has transformed the perceptions of everyone, but his Newcastle teammates, in recent months.

Darryl Strawberry is also on the bench for him. Is Ciaran Clark capable of a similar comeback?

