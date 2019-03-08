What's next for FC Barcelona?

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Camp Nou will host the game after 20 days. Rayo Vallecano will be the guest for this Saturday’s clash. After playing three back to back high octane games that too away from home, Barcelona’s next rival is nineteenth placed Rayo Vallecano who had lost their 5 consecutive matches in La Liga. Even though the Catalan giants lost their last match against Girona in final of Supercopa de Catalunya with their ‘’B’’ team, they are still the clear cut favourites to win the tie and maintain their dominance on the top of the table.

Big Challenge coming up

Next week they are going to face the French rival in the second leg of Champions League round of sixteen. Real Madrid and PSG the two big clubs and strong contenders are already eliminated from this mega event; thus Barcelona needs to be ready and be aware of the dangers that Lyon could cause.

They need to be strong mentally, be attentive throughout the match because Roma’s shocking incident that happened last year still haunts them and their fans sometimes. With the score of 0-0 in the first leg, they now need a win to secure a birth in quarterfinals of Champions League to what could be their 12 successive quarterfinal.

Barcelona’s Form Guide

Valverde’s side had an average start when they enter in the month of February. Before facing Sevilla, they drew their four out of five games and was somewhat looking miserable. Then came the little magician who scored the hattrick against Sevilla and from then on Blaugranes went on to beat Real Madrid in two successive ‘’El-Classicos’’.

Players Form Guide

Talking about players, the standout performer this season has been Pique. He has been in tremendous form. The issue with Barcelona is that Pique has played the most number of games this season and the fatigue from that could end up hurting Barcelona in the closing stages of the season. They will be hoping that this wouldn’t be the case.

Other than him Lionel Messi has been a little in and out in February, Luis Suarez is not at his best and most important of them the big money transfer Philippe Coutinho is nowhere near his level for a while now. He is really struggling to find the way. And Dembele has been so far so good for the team.

But when it comes to Barca’s midfield and defence, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Nelson Semedo, Arthur Melo, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal they all have been very consistent with their performances. And not to forget the beast, the wall of Barcelona Marc-Andre Ter Stegan who has been in top form and proving his worth again and again.

Prospects or Expectations from Barcelona

Fans would never expect less from a team like Barcelona. And they surely want a 'Treble' this time. As earlier promised by Lionel Messi that he would do anything to win Champions Trophy this season, then why shouldn’t they be?

With determined Lionel Messi and his brigade they will be the team to look out for this season as they have already reached Copa Del Rey final, they have a reasonably good lead in La Liga and they are the real candidates in Champions League this season. Ernesto Valverde will try and achieve his objectives with his one and only man the genius Lionel Andres Messi.

