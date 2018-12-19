What's next for Jose Mourinho?

Manchester United Press Conference

After more than two years at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho was finally shown the door after a 3-1 defeat against rivals Liverpool FC which proved to be the last straw.

Though it seems weird for him to be sacked despite the two trophies he brought to Old Trafford, there's still a silver lining after all for the Portuguese gaffer which could lead to more titles in his cabinet, or even a new experience. Let's see what's next for Mourinho!

1) Reunion with Real Madrid

It's already five years since the Special One left the Bernabeu after what he called the "worst season of his career". With Real Madrid suffering defeats against CSKA Moscow twice in the Champions League, a shock three-nil loss against lowly Eibar and a five-one thrashing at the hands of archrivals FC Barcelona, they are still a work in progress.

Real Madrid want to hire Jose Mourinho as their next manager.



[📝: Independent]

Despite the appointment of Santiago Solari as the club's manager after Julen Lopetegui's departure, there are still a lot of things to be done for them to be at par with their rivals.

Up steps Mourinho. The 55-year-old gaffer only won three domestic titles in a span of three years with the Spanish giants and failed to win a UEFA Champions League title. This could be an opportunity for the Special One to bring home the trophy he failed to deliver during his stay with Real.

2) Take up a board position with Chelsea

He's served the Blues twice in his career, first from 2004 to 2007 where he provided a domestic treble in 2004-2005, and then in 2013 where he delivered a cup double for Chelsea in a span of two years.

This should be more than enough for Roman Abramovich to consider giving him a third shot with the London side - behind the scenes.

Premier League x3

FA Cup

League Cup x3

There's a beauty to all that silverware that Jose Mourinho won as Chelsea manager that I will never forget.

Brilliant memories.

It's a shame the way things have turned out, but that's football.

Hopefully one day he'll be all smiles again. pic.twitter.com/DgEQJDUwgA — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) December 18, 2018

In an interview back in 2013 with Chelsea TV, Mourinho said: "In my career, I've had two great passions - Inter and Chelsea - and Chelsea is more than important for me". With this statement, we can say that being the man behind the scenes of the club could be a better way for Mourinho to continue his passion as Maurizio Sarri's doing a pretty good job keeping Chelsea in the top three.

If all else fails for Sarri and Chelsea, they could easily pull Mourinho from the board and back into the driving seat.

3) A job away from Europe

After claiming titles across the top four leagues in Europe, Mourinho's time in the continent might be coming to an end which could lead to a bigger opportunity away from home. Take LA Galaxy for example.

The Major League Soccer has been known to cater to legends of the game. Having a top-caliber manager like Mourinho could bring more fans to watch the game.

Aside from the money, this could be another way for the Special One to experience a whole new level of competition where young guns prosper but the retiring ones get the limelight.

Lastly, if he doesn't fancy a trip to the States, clubs from China are also willing to splash the money just to get his services. Nevertheless, a new experience for the Special One won't hurt him, would it?

