What's the future for Manchester United's Paul Pogba?

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 38 // 01 Oct 2018, 23:34 IST

What is the future of the Frenchmen?

With the transfer window being the very next stop for initiating the incomplete deals, there is this one particular speculation that has had a toll on every single football fan.

Paul Pogba is undoubtedly one of the most complete midfielders in the world; Albeit, his recent performances as a Manchester United player is calling the board down to the conference table.

An ongoing speculated tussle with Jose Mourinho is not just the reason why the World Cup winner will be leaving Old Trafford.

Given the fact that the showcase of talent at club level hasn't really been something that Pogba would be so proud of, he still continues to show up in every single game and give it all for his team.

The much controversial defeat against West Ham United, where his team was labelled as being 'tired' or 'fatigued', Pogba was simultaneously replaced in the 70th minute, as we aren't used to seeing the Frenchmen go to the bench at all.

His conversion into a number 10 was a motion put forward by Mourinho himself, yet, he did not succeed in his doings. Question is, as the speculations suggest, is his future going to be decided in the transfer window?

The Heart of the matter...

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

No matter what quality a football player possesses, if his team isn't co-operating, the talent will be completely wasted. Given the fact that Pogba is a promising aspect of world football, and without a shadow of a doubt, his team isn't really delivering the kind of promise that they have to offer.

He surely has the leadership qualities, as we have seen earlier this season, the former Europa League winner isn't quite able to get his team under his command.

As mentioned earlier, an ongoing quarrel with his boss is just making things worse for the Frenchmen; Given the fact that his bravado is just getting shadowed with controversies, Pogba will have to reconsider his future elsewhere.

The Future?

Manchester United Training Session

A move to another club and a career reset would be the right step for the French International. Given the fact that he is hunted by a several number of clubs, he surely has the upper hand in making the decision, provided if they meet his transfer fee and wage demands, something a very handful clubs are ready to match.

A move to Barcelona should be a more obvious choice for Pogba as his style of football corresponds to that of Ivan Rakitic, Phillipe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets, filling perfectly in that 4-4-2 of the Spanish giants, as he can play both as a holding midfielder and a box to box midfielder.

Going back to the Juventus side will not really be the best of choices, as their midfield lineup is filled with Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can and Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur. Thus, Juventus surely are not shy of options.

To conclude, it would simply be logical for Pogba to make his switch to another club. His talents and his promise as a world-class potential will definitely be tested once again. The question is, is a move surely going to happen?