What could Tottenham Hotspur's winter transfer window look like?

The winter transfer window is looming around the corner. This presents Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte with a chance to tweak the squad that he inherited when he took over in November.

It's not like Conte could get significant transfers done given that players and clubs prefer to make big moves in the summer. But adding a player here and there and letting fringe players go out on loan/sold would be on his mind.

Let's dig right in to see what the 2022 winter transfer window has in store for Tottenham Hotspur.

1) Should Tottenham Hotspur loan/sell players?

Dele Alli looks all but set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan this window

Tottenham Hotspur will go into the winter transfer window keeping in mind that they have a couple of players that they'd like to release.

Spurs are now willing to let Dele Alli go out on loan. The 25-year-old was subject to two loan offers from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. They were both outright rejected by Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy. However, having a contract until 2024, a loan move is now more plausible than a direct sale.

Having Emerson Royal and the versatile Japhet Tanganga as competition for the right-wing back spot could well mean it's time up for Matt Doherty. He offers little going forward and is not as reliable a defender as Royal. Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to find a new club for him and collect some funds.

Steven Bergwijn is another name to come up for a possible loan move this winter transfer window. He has played little under Conte, but the Italian will continue to assess him in the coming days.

Keeping the World Cup 2022 in mind, the Dutch international would be open to a loan move to get regular playing time under his belt. Ajax seems like the likely destination for Bergwijn.

2) What does the future hold for Lo Celso and Ndombele?

Could Lo Celso and Ndombele leave during the winter transfer window?

When Spurs play a 3-5-2 formation, it gives Giovani Le Celso or Tanguy Ndombele the chance to come in and provide that extra creativity in midfield. With the 3-4-3 formation, not so much.

Antonio Conte did switch to a 3-4-3 formation during the beginning of his spell. It looked temporary but has been going back to the formation lately.

To be fair, the 3-5-2 formation did work well for Spurs. Should Conte look into it, it could eventually mean more game time for the duo. However, if he is to stick with 3-4-3, the pair must make a decision.

