What We Learnt From India Vs Thailand

Captain or not, Chhetri the leader on the pitch

The Indian football team gave a truly scintillating performance on Sunday evening in UAE to bag their first three points in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, defeating Thailand 4-1. Incidentally, this was their first victory at the continental stage since 1964, a momentous achievement in itself! And the fact that it came in their first game in a very competitive group takes the icing on the cake. As the dust settles on India's historic result, let us take an objective look at not only this match, but the Indian team as a whole.

A lot had been spoken about Stephen Constantine's policy of rotating the captain's armband before the match and in the lead-up to the tournament. Going by the bulk of media reports, one would have been convinced of a massive rift and polarisation in the dressing room. This performance was as clear as any about the mood in the Blue Tigers' dressing room. Despite not wearing the Captain's armband on the night (the goalie, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had that honour), it was amply clear who the boss on the pitch was. Leading from the front is something that comes very naturally to Chhetri, and the lethal striker was seen taking time to speak to all his teammates on the way to the tunnel at half time. Although I am personally not a fan of changing captains, with performances like these, it matters little who the captain is.

Defending set pieces needs improvement

Looking at the Indian teams from recent competitions, it is evident that the back four of Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika and Subhasish Bose is coach Stephen Constantine's preferred combination. Despite poor form and lack of game time in the ongoing ISL for the centre backs, the coach's persistence with them shows his belief in the pair. And they have the numbers to back up his confidence as well. In the five matches the quartet have started together, the goal against Thailand is the first goal they have conceded! Although their defending from open play was too much for Thailand to break through, their defending from set plays left a lot to be desired.

India were lucky not to concede a goal early in the first half when a free kick swung in from the right half of the pitch almost managed to find its way into the goal. But their luck ran out as they did concede from another free kick, albeit from the left side, and generally looked suspect from free kicks into the box. Although they only conceded one against Thailand, they may concede more against more physical opponents like Bahrain.

Pronay Halder and Anirudh Thapa in a state of symbiosis

A strong midfield forms the spine of the team and is inevitably a prerequisite to any good football team. In Pronay Halder and Anirudh Thapa, Stephen Constantine has struck gold as far as midfield combinations go, one solid defensive midfielder and one box to box midfielder. Both industrious and tireless, the duo were a little clumsy in the first half, but quickly established their authority in the middle of the pitch in the second 45.

While Pronay Halder's no holds barred approach helps shield the back four, Thapa's boundless energy makes sure he's there to help out his midfield partner and link the midfield and attack with constant runs through the middle. His well timed run midway through the second half put him in a good position to score his first senior goal, and the youngster took it with great aplomb. With the midfield partnership clicking, it's unlikely we'll see a change from the manager anytime soon.

Route one football, not a viable option

For large parts of the first half, Indian defenders and midfielders were content plonking the ball long for Ashique Kuruniyan and Sunil Chhetri to chase. Although Ashique did chase down many such long balls and Sunil, despite his slight frame, managed to regularly win aerial duels, these tactics were underwhelming to say the least in creating meaningful chances.

In the second half, India adopted a much more calculated approach, keeping the ball on the ground and moving it forward with pace through the centre and through the wings. The latter approach bore visible fruits as India looked dangerous every time they were on the ball in the second half. And with players like Thapa, Udanta, Ashique, Jeje and Chhetri, India have sufficient talent to play the beautiful game with ball at the feet. Against physically tougher opposition, this is what will be required.

A team for the future

The Indian squad for the AFC Asian Cup is an extremely youthful one with the average age under 25 and as many as 9 players under the age 23. The advantage of fielding a young team is not its immediate impact, but the opportunity to field experienced players who have played together for a number of years, all operating at the peak of their prowess in subsequent tournaments in a few years time.

The Blue Tigers' starting XI vs Thailand

Dedicated efforts by the AIFF at grassroots level and the footballing boom created by the ISL should be given their due credit. With a large talent pool from the ISL and I-League, and the fast developing team from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, India should start taking the shape of a formidable side, at least in Asia. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48 team format, 8 teams from Asia will vie for qualification, with one further team attempting to qualify via the playoffs. THAT should be the aim for the AIFF and the Blue Tigers, irrespective of their performance in the ongoing Asian Cup.

