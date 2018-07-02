WC 2018: What went wrong for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup?

Argentina was sensationally knocked out of the World Cup by France in a thrilling match that ended 4-3 in France's favor. It was a disappointing result that put an end to the already disappointing World Cup run by Argentina.

Argentina was miserable throughout the tournament and kept putting one lackluster performance after another, most notably their 3-0 hammering by Croatia. With Messi's international career all but over, we will now look the reasons for the abysmal performance by one of the greatest teams in footballing history.

#1 - Squad Selection for the World Cup

It is always a very hard task for any coach to pick his squad for the World Cup. Argentina's coach Jorge Sampaoli was put forward with the same task and his team selection certainly drew a lot of criticisms towards him.

One of the biggest shocks was when Mauro Icardi was dropped from the squad. Icardi is one of the most lethal and in-form strikers in the world right now, having scored 29 goals in all competitions for Inter Milan.

Not including Icardi in the World Cup squad was a big mistake which the Argentinians dearly paid for

Even though Argentina had a wealth of attacking talents such as Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and Paulo Dybala, Argentina struggled with scoring goals in qualifying, having only scored 19 goals in 18 matches. In the World Cup, Sampaoli couldn't find a reliable striker with both Higuain and Aguero being tried out and even Messi being played as a False 9. In such as a situation Icardi would have been perfect as he has a key eye for goal and would have potentially rescued Argentina from their nightmare.

There were also a lot of shock inclusions in the squad with the shocking one being Javier Mascherano. The former Barcelona man is 34 years old and is way past his prime. He also does not play in a top league and instead applies his trade in the Chinese Super League. Due to his age, he is also not that quick and thus would not be that useful in a counter-attack. Thus, including him was a big surprise.