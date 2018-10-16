×
What went wrong for Spain against England? 

Jaimer Dela Cruz
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
486   //    16 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST

David de Gea in utter frustration
David de Gea in utter frustration

After a roll of four consecutive victories since Luis Enrique took over the Spanish national team, the 2010 World Cup winners were brought back to earth after a defeat against a young and talented England team in their UEFA Nations League encounter.

Getting a taste of their own medicine, Spain conceded three goals in the first half which is a total opposite of their last matches. Despite the defeat, La Roja didn't go down without the fight as Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos scored goals in the second half with the latter trying to push the team towards an equaliser but it was not enough to salvage a point.

With another month to prepare before facing the 2018 FIFA World Cup second placers Croatia, we look into what really went wrong for Enrique's wards against England.

#1 Defensive breakdown for the men in red

It seems like every time the Three Lions are running down with the ball, Spain's defence collapse which gives enough space for England's strikers to nail their goals past David De Gea.

Looking at the first goal of the match, it seemed like Raheem Sterling got the ball from an offside position but replays suggested that he was a tad onside and enough to make de Gea go the wrong way. Their second goal was like a carbon-copy of the first one as Harry Kane fed a through ball for Marcus Rashford who was just too quick for the opposition's defence to catch.

With their third goal of the match, Sterling had little to no coverage inside the box when Kane received the ball from Ross Barkley, resulting in a blunder and a disappointing performance from the defence.

Should La Roja continue the way they handled England in their next competitive match, they might end on the wrong side of the standings if Enrique is not able to find answers to their defensive mishaps.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Spain Football Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Luis Enrique
Jaimer Dela Cruz
CONTRIBUTOR
Contributor with Sportskeeda Writes on my own blog called "Ang Tito Mong Football Blogger" Member of the Ultras Filipinas Avid Football fan FC Barcelona supporter
