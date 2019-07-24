What's the deal with Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho looks down in disappointment

Football can be cruel. It is a sport where "yesterday's" people are easily forgotten.

But in Jose Mourinho's case, social media remembers. The 56-year-old Portuguese tactician has been out of work since December 2018, when he was sacked by once-upon-a-time giants Manchester United. He was sacked with a hefty severance which raised several eyebrows.

But why did Mourinho struggle at Manchester United? Did he deserve more credit for his achievements with the Red Devils? What are his possible destinations?

Turbulent time at Old Trafford

Mourinho was at Manchester for two and a half years, where he managed to win the Europa League and the League cup in his first season at the cost of a sixth place finish. Although it was a season of glory, the fans expected more from their club and were disappointed by the dismal domestic campaign.

His second season can be viewed as an underappreciated one. The Reds finished second behind a record-breaking Manchester City. However, because of their early exit in Europe at the hands of Sevilla, the fans were again consumed by disappointment.

The final season was filled with several nails that pinned his coffin. Issues off the pitch, lack of funds for signing able center backs, and the infamous "Pogba-Mourinho" spat were sufficient to relieve Mourinho of his duties before Christmas.

Evidently, tension existed between Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Mourinho certainly didn't have the most exciting of times at Old Trafford, but deserves praise for his efforts in trying to rebuild a complicated Manchester United. If Mourinho wants to continue having successful stints at big clubs that have high expectations, he will have to change his attitude and bring his tone down.

In the present football world where managers are friends before bosses, Mourinho will need to understand that the old days where players "obey" their coaches without any questions are over.

The Portuguese has always had a problem dealing with egos similar to his. He has admitted that he needs to adapt, and he is currently studying more than ever.

He aims to be at a club where the hierarchy is on par with his expectations and plans. He also wants to work at a place where he doesn't need to handle super-sized egos.

A saga of success since 2002

Mourinho lifting the coveted UCL that completed Inter Milan's treble.

Mourinho's teams have always seen early success. He manages to create an immediate positive impact and win trophies within his first two seasons.

However, the "third season" curse always brings his win percentage and credibility down. Here's a look at his win percentages with the various clubs he has managed in the last decade:

Porto: 71.2%

Chelsea: 67.2%

Inter Milan: 62%

Real Madrid: 71.9%

Chelsea (2nd stint): 58.8%

Manchester United: 58.3%

Those are impressive numbers by any metric. And they make us wonder whether Mourinho really is the villain that he's been made out to be.

What next?

At the moment, Mourinho is out of work. It doesn't look likely that he will be managing a club this season. With ex-clubs Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea all having hired managers, it is impossible for Mourinho to return to one of them. Further, the Juventus job that was heavily discussed has been given to Maurizio Sarri.

Mourinho is not open to working with any old club. In his own words, he is "hungry" to get back to work but isn't desperate. He plans on waiting for the right project no matter what the cost, so as to prevent another turbulent tenure.

He is currently learning German, is open to returning to Italy and is ready for any vacancy at any top club. But only time will tell if he will be able to regain his once "Special One" status.

No matter what he does next though, Mourinho must be respected for his achievements over the years.