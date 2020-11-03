'When you arrive at a new club, you have to make changes,' says former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that 'painful changes' should be expected if he arrives at a new club. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has recently been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently under a lot of pressure after his side lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, a result which leaves them 15th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes his former team-mate, Solskjaer, will be sacked in the near future, admitting that he is "really, really worried" about his old club.

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last year. He is reportedly the leading contender to replace Solskjaer, should the Norwegian be released from his duties at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino gives an honest view of what might happen if he takes over at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino is seen as the right man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Mauricio Pochettino reflected on his time at Tottenham Hotspur and admitted that he always enforced 'painful' changes when taking over at a new club.

Pochettino said:

"Tottenham was a team with 33 players, was a team that was trying to create an identity or maybe to change the period until there and that is why they find a young coaching staff and train and develop a different approach to the games."

"In the same way that I am talking highly about Nicola [Cortese] and the club Southampton, Tottenham was an amazing journey, five years, we really enjoyed from day one."

"Again, in that case Joe Lewis, the owner Daniel Levy, and all the board and staff that helped us from day one. Then the players, the players were amazing too. We find a group with different habits."

"The players are not responsible for the habits they adopt. Always who leads the club, who lead the companies need to be strong in how to create the habit and translate the principals to your team."

Pochettino added:

"You need to create a line from the top. Be strong in your principal, in the way you're going to develop, in the way you're going to lead, for the thing happening in the way that you want."

"That was amazing to have this possibility, to feel free to create something special at Tottenham. That was amazing. Change is always painful. It is really painful. When you arrive at a new club, you have to make changes."

"If you arrive at the beginning, easier. I f you arrive in the middle, the same. You need to start to build. That is why it is so important to create a big platform and that is what we really believe. The coaching staff is to create a platform where the player can feel comfortable and improve. It's so important."

Manchester United have been struggling in the Premier League, which has led many to question the managerial abilities of Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer. The Red Devils have, however, been a completely different team in the Champions League, defeating Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in Europe.

Many Manchester United fans and former players see Mauricio Pochettino as the right man for the job. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss does not have many trophies to his name but has the tactical knowledge and experience to take the Red Devils back to where they belong.