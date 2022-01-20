"When he is a coach, he will understand" - Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him after being substituted

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy after being substituted during their league clash against Brentford last night.

The Portuguese international was taken off for Harry Maguire in the 71st minute, with the visitors leading 2-0 in the match.

Interim coach Ralf Rangnick sought to beef up their defense in the final stages of the match but Ronaldo wasn't too impressed with his decision.

The German was asked later what the player had to say about the substitution, as the No.7 appeared furious and exchanged a few words with him.

"He [Ronaldo] said 'Why me, why did you take me off?'. I said I had to take the decision for the team, for the club. Maybe in a few years when he is a coach he will understand."

It's rare to see Ronaldo get substituted, even though he's about to turn 37 in a few days time.

That's a testament to his reliability even at such an age and, of course, his incredible longevity.

However, Rangnick was merely looking to tighten up the screws at the back to avoid another collapse like they saw at Villa Park last Saturday.

Aston Villa scored twice in the final 15 minutes of the match to fight back from 2-0 down to hold Manchester United to secure a 2-2 draw.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes had given the visitors a comfortable lead but a late collapse saw them go from securing three points to just one.

Rangnick added:

"I told him [Ronaldo] we were 2-0 up and we have to learn lessons from Villa Park, after that game I was angry with myself for not changing to a back five. Today was exactly the same situation, 2-0 with 15 left and I did not want to make the same mistake again."

Rangnick hopes Ronaldo understands his position as Manchester United coach

Ronaldo is never happy when he's substituted. His unquenched desire for goals makes it almost unacceptable for him to come off before the match is done and dusted.

But his current Manchester United coach hopes the star comprehends that some decisions have been made keeping the collective interest in mind.

"Listen Cristiano, you are 36 in great shape, but when are a head coach, you will see if through the glasses of a head coach. My job is to take the decisions in the best interest of the team and the club and I hope he sees it the same way."

