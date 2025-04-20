When Cristiano Ronaldo picked The Rock over 2-time WWE Hall of Famer as his favorite

Back in 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his favorite WWE star while engaging in a video challenge on his YouTube channel UR Cristiano. The Portuguese legend was taking part in a" this or that" segment where he had to choose from two options across different sports categories.

When it came to choosing between two WWE icons, The Rock and Hulk Hogan, Ronaldo chose The Rock. It took a short pause before he decided, but he eventually went for the former wrestling champion who has since crossed over into Hollywood.

The video also had Cristiano Ronaldo showing his preferences in other sports like WWE. He picked the NBA over the NFL, picked UFC over boxing, tennis over golf, and Formula 1 over MotoGP.

However, he struggled when he had to choose between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. After a lengthy moment of deliberation, he picked the two tennis legends. Later in the video, after picking from the WWE, he went with Michael Jordan over Stephen Curry and Tom Brady over Tiger Woods.

UR Cristiano was launched in 2024, racking up 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of its initiation. Ronaldo's YouTube channel, where he talks about everything from football to WWE, currently has an impressive 74.6 million subscribers and counting.

When Cristiano Ronaldo referred to himself as "the most complete player there has ever been"

Cristiano Ronaldo has asserted that he is the most complete player ever. Before the Al-Nassr striker turned 40 in February, he compared himself with players like Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele.

Still competing quite well in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo is the highest-scoring footballer of all time with over 930 career goals. He has a record of 450 goals scored at Real Madrid, netted an excess of a hundred goals at Juventus, and had considerable spells at Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon. He told La Sexta (via GOAL):

“I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump.

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's most capped and highest goal scorer among men with 136 goals in 219 appearances. He is eying the milestone of cutting the career mark of 1,000 goals before finally hanging up his boots.

