When David Beckham explained why he likes Lionel Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Retired legend David Beckham once explained why he prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he loves to watch. The two legends have been pitted against each other for the last two decades as a part of the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate.

Despite leaving European football two years ago, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain the faces of football worldwide. The duo has dominated the beautiful game over the last two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. Fans and pundits have had raging debates on who is the better footballer, but will perhaps forever remain divided on the matter.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina (h/t GOAL) in 2023, the legendary David Beckham weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Beckham preferred Messi over Ronaldo and explained his choice.

"It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father. I love him because he’s a great personality, a character. He’s a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game," Beckham said.

The Manchester United legend continued:

"He plays the game with passion. He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him."

Back in 2003, David Beckham passed on his iconic number seven shirt at Manchester United to Cristiano Ronaldo before leaving the club. He then left his boyhood side to sign for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Beckham's association with Lionel Messi came in the summer of 2023, when the Argentine signed for his co-owned MLS side, Inter Miami.

When Sir Alex Ferguson shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Ferguson and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2015 interview via Manchester Evening News, legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The former Manchester United boss did not speak in favor of either, but tilted towards the Portuguese icon for one reason. He said (via SPORTBible):

"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game."

Ferguson continued:

"I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Cristiano Ronaldo between 2003 and 2009 at Manchester United. The Scottish tactician is credited with bringing the Portuguese icon to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon. He also won his first Ballon d'Or and Champions League under Ferguson's guidance.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has never coached Lionel Messi. However, Messi's Barcelona beat Ferguson's Manchester United in two UEFA Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011.

